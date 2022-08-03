Cracker Barrel Getting Wrecked for Introducing ‘Sausage Made From Plants’: PHOTO

The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is exploring the impossible. And, the company is getting wrecked for the promotion of its latest item, a meatless sausage.

In a recent Facebook post, the Cracker Barrell Old Country Store page invites fans to try out these “new meat frontiers.” The post includes a pic of a basic breakfast plate including some scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, and two sausage patties. However, there is something a little different about this particular breakfast plate…and it starts with the “Impossible” flag planted in one of the sausage patties.

“Experience the out of this world flavor of Impossible™ Sausage Made From Plants,” the post continues.”[N]ext time you Build Your Own Breakfast.”

The fans aren’t so sure about this new item, however. And, they have zero issues sharing their thoughts on this with the company’s Facebook page.

Social Media Users Are Not On Board With The Latest Cracker Old Barrel Country Store Sausages

In a recent Twitter post, one user notes how some Facebook users are tearing up this latest addition to the Cracker Barrel menu.

“Everyone’s having a normal one on the Cracker Barrel Facebook page,” quips the Twitter post.

Everyone’s having a normal one on the Cracker Barrel Facebook page pic.twitter.com/ohSg5UOZNm — angelina. (@whyangelinawhy) August 2, 2022

This August 2 tweet includes multiple screenshots of comments made by Cracker Barrel customers, sharing some big feelings about the new veggie-centered sausage patties.

“Are you kidding me?” notes one Facebook response. “

Who do you think your customer base is?” the comment continues. This message goes on to note that the meat is the most important part of a breakfast platter order.

“I still order the double meat breakfast,” the poster continues. “[A]nd it’s not even on the menu anymore.”

“You just lost your customer base,” another commenter notes. “Congratulations on being woke and growing broke.”

Customers Want Cracker Barrel To ‘Stick To the Basics’

One customer pleads with the famous Old Country store company to stick with what they know. Very strongly noting that this is not a product they would ever consider trying.

“Don’t ever try to push that crap in my direction,” the commenter says in the screenshot posted to Twitter.

“Stick with the basics that made your franchise a success,” the comment concludes.

The tweet soon garnered multiple responses. Many of which include their own screenshots of Facebook comments on the post.

“THIS IS NOT WHAT CRACKER BARREL WAS TO BE ALL ABOUT,” one comment exclaims, including a Facebook screenshot saying exactly that same thing.

THIS IS NOT WHAT CRACKER BARREL WAS TO BE ALL ABOUT pic.twitter.com/QC8E06iREz — angelina. (@whyangelinawhy) August 2, 2022

“Ok, but KNOWING their customer base they should’ve [led] with communicating that this isn’t replacing regular sausage,” another response notes.

[T]his is just another option, the Twitter comment notes. “Their base does love to find reasons to fuel their theories so don’t give them a reason.”