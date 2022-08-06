Cracker Barrel Responds After Getting Blasted for Introducing Plant-Based Meat

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is an immensely popular southern restaurant chain. From morning until night, the purveyor of wholesome food and an even more wholesome atmosphere draws millions of patrons across the country.

According to the restaurant’s official website, Cracker Barrel welcomes more than 200 million guests annually, who order 75 million pancakes, 162 million eggs, and 140 million slices of bacon.

Recently, however, the beloved southern chain has drawn the ire of its typically devoted fanbase. What decision could cause such an unusual level of outrage? Well, among the thick-sliced bacon, sugar-cured ham, and sausage links, Cracker Barrel now offers Impossible Sausage as a protein option.

“Discover new meat frontiers,” the company said in a Facebook post. “Experience the out of this world flavor of Impossible Sausage Made From Plants next time you Build Your Own Breakfast.”

The New Impossible Sausage Sparks Controversy

Cracker Barrel’s seemingly innocuous post sparked a massive reaction, garnering more than 15,000 comments in less than a week. Some patrons were grateful for the new option, as those who prefer or need to avoid meat now have another item menu to enjoy.

“Thank you for adding a plant-based fake meat option to the menu,” one user replied. “Each year more and more people are going plant-based for the animals, for their health, and/or for the planet.”

“I am so grateful for you adding this to your menu,” another said. “I have a reason to return to your restaurant after going vegetarian and now vegan for the benefit of myself and all living things, including our planet. Thank you.”

Many others, however, had a far more negative reaction to the news. “YOU CAN TAKE MY PORK SAUSAGE WHEN YOU PRY IT FROM MY COLD, DEAD HANDS. DON’T TREAD ON MY PORK!” one user fumed. “I just lost respect for a once great Tennessee company,” wrote another disappointed customer.

Still others, of course, watched the controversy unfold in amazement, responding with jokes about the unexpected outrage. “I also hate the idea of a menu having options that I specifically don’t want to eat!” one such user said. “Restaurants should limit their options to exactly my specifications and nothing more! How dare they cater to anybody other than myself!”

Cracker Barrel Responds to Patrons’ Outrage

Following the explosive reaction, the company released a statement gently reminding its patrons that, while it is making an effort to expand its menu to those with dietary restrictions, all the classic favorites are still available.

“At Cracker Barrel, we’re always exploring opportunities to expand how our guests experience breakfast and provide choices to satisfy every taste bud – whether people want to stick with traditional favorites like bacon and sausage or are hungry for a new, plant-based option like Impossible Sausage,” explained a spokesperson for Cracker Barrel.

In another statement shared with FOX Business, the iconic restaurant and country store simply said that they appreciate “the love our fans have for our all-day breakfast menu.”