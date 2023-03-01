‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’ Actor Who Played Monster ‘Gill-Man’ Dies at 93

Ricou Browning, one of Hollywood’s original aquatic stuntmen and visionaries, died of natural causes in his Florida home. He was 93.

Best known as the menacing Gill-Man in Creature From the Black Lagoon as well as the creative force behind Flipper, Browning’s ease in underwater scenes made him a huge asset in Tinseltown.

“He had a fabulous career in the film industry, providing wonderful entertainment for past and future generations,” Browning’s daughter, Kim, told The Hollywood Reporter. According to a 2013 interview, Browning served as a stuntman on Richard Fleischer’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954), doubled for Jerry Lewis in Don’t Give Up the Ship (1959) and “played all the bad guys in [TV’s] Sea Hunt.”

He also choreographed some famous underwater movie scenes, like the harpoon fight in Thunderball (1965), the sub-nautica scene in Never Say Never Again (1983), and the comedic candy bar-in-the-pool sequence in Caddyshack (1980).

Browning attributed some of his success to his powerful lungs: he could reportedly hold his breath for four minutes underwater when needed. As Gill-Man in Creature (1954), Browning recalls a “cumbersome” suit but an otherwise thrilling splash into the movie business.

“[The suit] “was cumbersome at first. When I first put it on, it seemed awkward and clumsy,” he said. “But once I got into the movie, I forgot I had it on. I became the creature.”

Underwater safety standards were different back then, however, for filming.

“The lips of the suit sat about a half-inch from my lips, and I put the air hose in my mouth to breathe,” he said in a 2019 interview. “I would hold my breath and go do the scene, and I’d have other safety people with other air hoses to give me air if I needed it. We had a signal. If I went totally limp, it meant I needed it. It worked out well, and we didn’t have any problems.”

Browning worked as a water performer at tourist attractions before landing Creature role

Browning also returned for the sequels, Revenge of the Creature (1955), and The Creature Walks Among Us (1956). Universal Pictures eventually created a Hall of Fame for its best monsters, enshrining the Gill-Man alongside other classics like Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Mummy.

As for the inspiration behind Flipper, Browning credits a trip to South America. He and Newt Perry, who worked as Johnny Weissmuller’s double on Tarzan films, captured fresh-water dolphins in the Amazon during their trip — and a TV idea was born.

“We brought them back to [a Florida state park in] Silver Springs,” Browning recalled. “I became their parent, apparently, and took care of them. One day, when I came home, the kids were watching Lassie on TV. Then it just dawned on me: ‘Why not do a film about a boy and a dolphin?’”

MGM released the film, Flipper, in 1963; Browning also directed 37 episodes of the TV adaptation in the Florida Keys while also serving as director of underwater operations.

According to his children, Browning became truly dedicated to his life of animals and entertainment.

“Every time he got an idea for a movie, he would bring the animals home,” daughter Renee said. “We had a sea lion that sat at the dinner table. … We had otters, a baby black bear and a female peacock that would sit on our shoulder and drink iced tea out of our glass. All the kids in the neighborhood wanted to come over our house, because it was like a zoo.”