‘Creed III’ Star Jonathan Majors Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges

Creed III star Jonathan Major was arrested this weekend following an alleged domestic dispute.

Fox News Digital reports that police booked the actor on strangulation, assault, and harassment charges through Manhattan Central Booking on Saturday.

The incident took place inside a Manhattan apartment in the neighborhood of Chelsea.

“On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to [a] 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct,” reads a police report. “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female.”

An NYPD DCPI spokesperson told the publications in a statement that the victim said she “was assaulted” during the dispute.

Officers arrested Majors “without incident,” according to the statement. The victim suffered minor injuries “to her head and neck” and went to a local hospital “in stable condition.”

Jonathan Majors’ Representative Denies Wrongdoing

A rep with Jonathan Majors told the Associated Press that Majors “has done nothing wrong.”

“We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” they added.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that Majors was no longer in police custody on Saturday night, according to AP.

Jonathan Majors has been one of Hollywood’s “it” actors since 2019 when he played his breakout role in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He has since become part of the Marvel universe as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And he’s ready to star as Dennis Rodman in the upcoming NBA flick 48 Hours in Las Vegas.

Majors also has a role in Creed III alongside Michael B. Jordan. His part plays the main enemy of the title character. The movie has been a massive success. Upon its debut earlier this month, it broke a franchise record by racking in nearly $59 million at the Box Office.

The Rocky spinoff, which Jordan now directs, is expanding into more movies and series via Amazon, which hypothetically gives Majors several roles in the future.

Because of his new A-Lister status, Majors was on hand for the 2023 Oscars with Jordan to give out the Best Cinematography award, which went to James Friend with All Quiet on the Western Front.