‘Creed III’ Star Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Releases Texts Following Assault Charges

The lawyer for Creed III actor Jonathan Majors has released text messages from the woman who accused Majors of assault. The alleged victim apparently is taking the blame for the incident leading to Majors’ arrest on March 25 in New York City. Majors, who also appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, denies the allegations. Majors’ lawyer has said there is a mountain of evidence to prove his innocence.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, shared screenshots of three text messages with TMZ and other media outlets on Thursday. They were allegedly sent to Jonathan Majors hours after his arrest, “admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him,” Chaudhry claims. Chaudhry said the texts were sent to law enforcement. It appears that the texts were sent after the woman left the hospital. That’s where she was treated for her injuries from the incident, notes Entertainment Tonight.

Girlfriend Of Jonathan Majors Reportedly Sent Text Message: ‘And I’m Sorry You’re In This Position’

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this,” reads one of the alleged texts. “They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out.”

There is another alleged message, which simply reads “I love you.” The third text is another lengthy message. In this one, the alleged victim claims authorities called her and she “reiterated how this was not an attack.”

Majors’ Attorney Says Majors Is The One Who Called 911

Chaudhry also sent a new statement, in which she says Jonathan Majors was the one who called 911 “out of concern for the woman’s mental health,” PopCulture reports. When police did arrive, Majors was arrested under NYPD “protocol” that required him to be. The alleged text messages she released on Thursday were sent to Majors “only 7 and 9 hours” after he was arrested. The alleged victim admitted “she was the one who used physical force against him” and “disavowed” allegations that he did anything to her. She also “confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition.”

Majors is facing three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the third degree.