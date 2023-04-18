‘Creed III’ Star Jonathan Majors Parts Ways With Management Following Domestic Violence Allegations

Talent manager Entertainment 360 has dropped Creed III actor Jonathan Majors as a client from their business. This move, coming from Majors’ longtime manager, happens three weeks after Majors was arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City.

Majors is currently starring in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. His departure happened to be due to issues surrounding the actor’s personal behavior. Majors’ representation problems don’t stop with Entertainment 360, however. PR firm The Lede Company also initiated a break with the Avengers actor in the last month.

Jonathan Majors, Valentino ‘Mutually Agreed’ To Have Actor Not Attend Met Gala

As a more minor element of this, Majors and fashion house Valentino “mutually agreed” that the actor would not be attending this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests. Entertainment 360 and Lede Company did not return requests for comment from Deadline.

Majors has already shot the second season of Marvel/Disney+’s Loki, in which he reprises his uber-villain role of Kang the Conqueror, and won’t go before the cameras in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for quite some time. The outlet hears that there have been zero conversations in the Marvel camp to drop Majors from the MCU.

Majors Arrested On March 25 Over Alleged Domestic Dispute With 30-Year-Old Woman

The actor was arrested on March 25 over an alleged domestic dispute. It involved a 30-year-old woman. The victim was taken to the hospital. She had “minor injuries to her head and neck,” authorities state. Majors is due to appear before a judge on May 8. He faces multiple counts of harassment and assault from the New York City D.A.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Majors’ criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry told the outlet in a March 27 statement. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Chaudhry added at the time that the “evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

In more fallout from his arrest, the U.S. Army dropped its “Be All You Can Be” campaign that featured Majors. The actor’s role in the campaign was of an on-screen narrator.