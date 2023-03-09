‘Creed’ Star Michael B. Jordan Could Lead ‘Rocky’ Spinoff Universe at Amazon: Report

Thanks to Creed III’s quick and massive box office success, Amazon is allegedly eyeing an entire spinoff universe with director and lead star Michael B. Jordan at the helm.

According to Deadline, the streamer began talks with Jordan very recently. Sources tell the publication that Amazon hopes to expand the franchise in several ways, both on film and on TV.

As of now, the conversations are rumored to be purely exploratory. However, there are supposedly plans for a Creed anime series and a live-action series. Michael B. Jordan and Amazon may also be considering a full-length spinoff film that focuses on Adonis’ daughter, Amara.

Deadline reached out to Michael B. Jordan’s reps, but they declined to comment.

‘Creed III’ Served as Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut

The report comes after Creed III celebrated a warm welcome to theaters on March 3. During its opening weekend alone, it earned over $100 million globally. As of writing, the franchise is nearing the half-billion-dollar mark with all three movies combined.

In the domestic market, the movie earned $58.7 million, which broke a record for the franchise. Each Creed release has jumped exponentially in earnings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original film brought in $29.6 in 2015 and its sequel opened with $35.5 million in 2018. Obviously, the progressing success proves that an Amazon universe would likely be well received.

Creed comes from Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky series. Adonis, the lead character, is the son of Apollo Creed. In the movies, Rocky Balboa helps mentor Adonis to rise to the ranks of both himself and Apollo.

Stallone has generally been the face of the Rocky world, but he officially handed the honor to Michael B. Jordan with the latest installment. Sly didn’t appear in the story, which put all the attention on the namesake character.

Creed III is Jordan’s directorial debut, and he proved himself more than worthy. Moving forward, it’s likely that the actor will continue to control the franchise.

“This journey over the last three years has been incredible,” Jordan said during Creed III’s Hollywood premiere at the Chinese Theatre in Feb, per Deadline. “Never thought I could do what y’all say I did. I couldn’t have done that without the people that I just named in this incredible, incredible cast. It’s a team effort”

“Every day I tried to show up and I wanted to impress them. I wanted to let them know that I wasn’t doing it just to do the job,” he continued. “And finding the truth within the Creed family was really, really important to us. So, thank you, guys, so much for having my back every step of the way, even when it’s difficult.”