‘Criminal Minds’ Alum Mandy Patinkin to Star in Sitcom Based on His Viral TikTok Videos

Original Criminal Minds star Mandy Patinkin landed a new lead role in a tv series… and it’s alongside his real-life long-time wife. Patinkin and his wife, actor-writer Kathryn Grody, will be featured in a scripted comedy series on Showtime that draws inspiration from the couple’s popular Instagram and TikTok videos.

According to Variety, Seasoned was granted a six-episode series order after the production of its pilot episode last summer. There has yet to be an official announcement on when it will premiere. Patinkin and Grody will star as a passionate yet peculiarly dynamic duo based on their genuine married life. Their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin, who is said to be the force behind his parents’ online success, co-creates and executive produces alongside Ewen Wright. Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, Isabel Richardson, Patinkin, and Grody are all executive producers of this Showtime production which is produced by JAX Media.

Together, the couple curates their Instagram and TikTok accounts highlighting their fun-filled adventures. A recent video shows them trying to make sense of a bird identification board game – something we can all relate to…

Patinkin is a Tony Award recipient with credits in Broadway productions such as Evita and The Wild Party. He also originated the title role of Sunday in the Park With George alongside Bernadette Peters. Onscreen, his notable works include Saul Berenson’s character on Showtime’s Homeland series. He also appeared in The Good Fight and Life Itself & Wonder. Grody has also been twice nominated for Drama Desk Awards starring solo shows like A Mom’s Life; furthering her portfolio within Top Girls and Bette & Boo’s Marriage plays.

Why Mandy Patinkin left ‘Criminal Minds’

Of course, Mandy Patinkin was the original star of Criminal Minds. Mandy Patinkin begrudgingly left Criminal Minds after two seasons due to “creative differences.” Years later, he revealed the truth behind this decision in an interview with Deadline. He felt uncomfortable exploring certain themes and storylines within the show. Thus, he decided not to continue his role as Senior Supervisory Special Agent Jason Gideon.

“The biggest public mistake I ever made was that I chose to do Criminal Minds in the first place,” he explained. ” I thought it was something very different. I never thought they were going to kill and rape all these women. Every night, every day, week after week, year after year. It was very destructive to my soul and my personality.” Patinkin also expressed some concern over the popularity of crime dramas. “I’m not making a judgment on the taste [of people who watch crime procedurals],” he explained. “But I’m concerned about the effect it has. Audiences all over the world use this programming as their bedtime story. This isn’t what you need to be dreaming about.”