‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Are Confused About Garcia’s Past

Criminal Minds was one of the biggest shows of its time. Part of that stemmed from the brilliant writing and the iconic cast of characters and the chemistry within the BAU. One of those characters that fans loved and latched onto was Garcia. Fans loved her goofiness and warmth on the show, and her fun friendship with Agent Morgan for so many seasons. Fans know a lot about Garcia, but one area where they still have some questions is her past.

Speaking of Garcia and Morgan, how did they actually meet? If you rewatch the show, as some Reddit users did, you find that there is conflicting evidence as to how the best of friends actually met in the first place. One user wrote, “I haven’t rewatched the show in a while so there’s my new plans, but isn’t it that Garcia was caught and offered a job because of her talent, and meets morgan there?”

Another user countered, though, and wrote, “I posted about this a while ago as a plot inconsistency that really winds me up. Earlier on in the season, there’s a flashback to where Morgan calls her “Gomez” and refers to her as “the new tech girl”. Then later on in the show during the Black Queen episode we get the completely different flashback where Garcia gets caught by the FBI during her hacker days. So I guess it depends on which one of those makes more sense to you?”

Ultimately, it appears, the show has conflicting stories as to how Morgan and Garcia actually met. However, the important thing is that the two met and became the best of friends on Criminal Minds.

Agent Rossi on ‘Criminal Minds’

Agent Rossi was another fan favorite. The warmth and compassion he brought to the team were important. He was a nice veteran presence for the BAU. He helped Hotch in a major way.

Joe Mantegna said of the role to Collider, “Well, it’s a dream come true, is what that is. It’s what you look for. Especially at this stage in my career, I was looking for a way to spend some more time at home and have some logic in my life. I spent many years traveling to do movies or theater, or whatever it was. So, to find something with legs that would keep me local and give me some sort of a life was real attractive to me. But, the trick is to find that. Hundreds and hundreds of shows get done, and you can count on two hands, the ones that can go 10 years, plus. So, I look at it as a real blessing to be in that position. Sometimes things work out.”

