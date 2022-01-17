‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Decide Which Detective Is Best at Solving Cases

Criminal Minds was one of the most iconic dramas of the 21st century. The chemistry and writing for the BAU team is what got so many folks all over the country hooked on the CBS drama. Even though the team underwent several changes in characters over the years, highlighted by Gideon and Hotch, the show maintained its popularity in large part because of how it all still worked with one another. Fans also loved solving cases with the BAU team every week. However, it’s fair to wonder which agent actually solved the most on the team over its 15-year run. Well, some Criminal Minds fans worked to decide which detective was best at solving cases. The answer is a bit of a mixture, according to some fans over on Reddit, but it’s between Garcia and Reid.

Yes, the two nerdiest on the team were also the most vital. One user in the thread pitting Reid against Garcia wrote, “Depends on the case. Often need both. Garcia has all the data but doesn’t know what to look for. Reid knows what to look for but needs the data to fill it in.”

Garcia can do the critical beginning stages, but it’s mostly quantitative. Reid is kind of the middle man between Garcia and the rest of the BAU team where he helps both sides communicate with one another. However, another user wrote, “The team cannot function without Garcia as much as I love Reid.”

Either way, the BAU could not have run without the two of them.

15 Years of ‘Criminal Minds’

What a run for Criminal Minds on CBS. Joe Mantegna told CBS, “This is my 50th year in show business, and next to voicing on The Simpsons, Rossi is my longest-running role. I came in with dark hair and now it’s gray. I arrived without much of a game plan, and the show and character are now a deep part of who I am. This cast is a true family for me. So every episode this year has an added bittersweet layer. When the director announces, “This is the last profile scene” or “This is our last scene on the jet,” you look around with a real sense of passing. It’s monumental.”

It was hard. He had a great run and it’s clear the show meant a lot to him.

Kirsten Vangsness concluded, “The term that keeps coming up is “ambiguous loss”—that feeling of losing something you love, and that everything’s about to change. In this case it’s not a person, thank goodness. But still, in the middle of a scene, it hits you. But you can’t cry; you have all this makeup on. Plus, what are you crying for? It’s been such an incredible experience. I will have done every single episode except episode 5, every episode of the first spinoff, and two episodes of the second spinoff. I love these people. No, sir. I’m not crying. You’re crying. [Editor’s note: She’s crying.]”

Change was going to happen. The show was going to have to end at some point. She clearly loved the show and working with them all for as long as she did.