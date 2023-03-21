‘Criminal Minds’ Star Joe Mantegna Admits He Wasn’t ‘Expecting’ a Reboot

Criminal Minds: Evolution is headed into its second season, and while fans aren’t surprised about the feat, star Joe Mantegna is a bit taken aback because he didn’t even think the series would get a reboot.

While speaking to Closer recently, the David Rossi star shared that he was completely surprised when his hit series earned a green light from Paramount.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“…I’m thrilled,” he told the publication. “When the CBS show ended, we figured, OK, we did 15 years. I think there were some hints when we ended that maybe there would be a chance [to return] down the line, especially the way things are now with reboots, but we weren’t expecting it.”

The original series ran from 2005 until 2021. During that time, it collected a massive fan base, so when the story ended, people were both shocked and outraged. Because of that attitude, it didn’t take long for Paramount to work out a deal with several of the original cast members and get the show back on TV.

The reboot did hit some walls along the way. Fans’ hopes were dashed several times. And at one point, star Padget Brewster said the project was dead in the water. But fast forward to the current day, and Season 2 is already in the works.

‘Criminal Minds’ is one of Paramount + Top Five Originals

Season one of Criminal Minds: Evolution hit the screen in November. And by January, the series was already promised another year.

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” said Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+. And fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season. And we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

The publication further explained that the show got a quick renewal because it was an instant success. According to Paramount+, Evolution is one of the streamer’s top five originals.

The return also shot the original series, which airs on both Paramount+ and Hulu, right back to Nielsen’s top 10 acquired shows. Originally Criminal Minds was available on Netflix. But it dropped off as the creators worked on the new episodes

Subscribers can catch the entire Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 on Paramount + now.