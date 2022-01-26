‘Criminal Minds’ Star Shemar Moore Reveals His Favorite Episode

Shemar Moore served as a staple and fan-favorite character during his tenure on Criminal Minds. Along the subject of favorites, the actor revealed which one stands head and shoulders above the rest for him.

Back in 2016, Shemar Moore sat down with E!News to talk about Criminal Minds. This was around the time he left the show and reflected on his time there, as well as what he’d miss. The news outlet asked him if there was a particular storyline or something about the show he was proud of. Moore responded with the episodes “Profile a Profiler,” “Restoration,” and “25 to Life.” His reasons for them were the sensitive subject matter, though the latter episode remains his favorite.

“My proudest episodes are “Profile a Profiler,” season two, “Restoration,” which revisited the molestation in season eight,” Moore began. “Another show called “25 to Life,” where I got to really be in the forefront as the leader of the team. So, the molestation story just because it’s such a sensitive topic and I feel so good that I’ve been told that I gave people a voice, a sense of peace, a sense of freedom and courage to move forward with their lives. And it also gave Morgan, the alpha male, some layers to him and some vulnerabilities that made him more human. But having Danny Glover play my father, and to be able to say goodbye the way I did, is probably my proudest moment.”

Morgan was always a tough and charismatic lady’s man, so it makes sense those episodes resonated with him. “25 to Life” in particular brings out his deeper emotions and provides a great window into Morgan’s personal life.

Plus, as Moore said, Danny Glover was there.

‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Discuss the Show’s Worst Episodes

It’s typically easy for viewers and actors to pick their favorite episodes of a show, but what about the worst? A recent Reddit thread decided to discuss the topic and talked about what they believed the franchise’s worst episodes were.

In a post titled “What’s the worst episode and why is it S6E13 The Thirteenth Step??” fans all over talked about the episode in the title and why it fell short. Fan’s seem to agree with the original poster, with users saying things like it being “very cringe” and a “hot mess.”

In fact, not a single user in the thread contested “The Thirteenth Step” being hard to watch. To put it simply, two young lovers embark on an interstate killing spree. While the premise sounds fine on paper, fans seem displeased with how “overly sexual the camera work” was. Additionally, the point of view often switches between the show’s main camera and the couple’s camcorder, which could prove confusing and disorienting.