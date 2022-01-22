‘Criminal Minds’ Tops List of Most Streamed Shows in 2021

A popular CBS show that no longer is on in primetime happens to top the list of most-streamed shows for 2021. Which one? Criminal Minds.

That’s right. According to a story in Variety, the show that starred Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, and Paget Brewster, topped that list.

The show aired on CBS between 2005-20. It was on Netflix and just did really great numbers among U.S. streaming platforms tracked by Nielsen.

And, there are just 12 seasons of Criminal Minds available on Netflix. That’s it. Now, it was on for a total of an estimated 33.9 billion minutes watched by American viewers. Others in the cast included Mandy Patinkin, Thomas Gibson, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Aisha Tyler.

‘Criminal Minds’ Had Those Eyeballs On The Show Even Though It Is Nonexclusive

Criminal Minds on Netflix is even more impressive because the show is nonexclusive. See, all 15 seasons of the show are on Paramount Plus (for which Nielsen does not report viewing), and seasons 13-15 are available on Hulu.

Pretty amazing stuff right there, don’t you think? Among other TV shows in the categories was CoComelon, a kid’s show from Moonbug Entertainment (which is now part of Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer’s Candle Media). CoComelon with 15 episodes across Netflix had 33.3 billion minutes viewed.

Netflix scored big in the TV world with all or part of 14 of the 15 most-viewed acquired TV shows of the year on Nielsen’s streaming chart. They include NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, Heartland, Manifest, and Supernatural. Each title posted higher total watch-time than any streaming platforms’ original series. Why? There are more episodes available for those shows.

‘Lucifer’ on Netflix Happens To Top Original TV Shows in Streaming Numbers

As for original TV shows on streaming services, the top one was Lucifer on Netflix. That one did have 93 episodes available and had 18.3 billion minutes viewed. For a little clarity, the show’s first three seasons were on Fox before Netflix revived it for seasons 4-6.

Want to know what finished No. 2 for streaming TV originals? It was Netflix’s global hit Squid Game. That show had 16.4 billion viewing minutes among U.S. audiences over its nine-episode run — and therefore had nearly a 10X higher average per-episode watch time (1.8 billion minutes) than Lucifer (197 million).

Now, let us compare that to Criminal Minds on Netflix, which averaged 105 million minutes/episode, per Nielsen. Yes, there will be a second season of Squid Game on Netflix, so you can get ready for it. Oh, we don’t think that Criminal Minds will be going anywhere so you can catch an episode or two if interested. Just go on Netflix and you can see some episodes there or on other streaming platforms.