‘CSI: Miami’: Alexx Woods Had a Particular Trait When It Came to Victims and Criminals

Medical examiner Alexx Woods knew that her job on CSI: Miami was not the most glorious. But she had a trait with victims and criminals.

Well, Woods, played by Khandi Alexander, talked to all of those bodies that she encountered.

So, back in the show’s first season on CBS, fans get introduced to new characters and want to observe their quirks. This is definitely true for Woods. We first see her introduced in a crossover episode with OG show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Then, we see it again in the CSI: Miami opening episode titled Golden Parachute.

‘CSI: Miami’ Character Interacts With Dead Victims In A Kind Fashion

As we mentioned, Alexander’s character Alexx Woods is known for her way of talking to the victims’ bodies. And how she talks to them, too, is interesting.

Woods will refer to them in a kind-hearted, endearing fashion. On CSI: Miami, there could be a lot of testosterone flashing around in scenes. But Alexander brought a different vibe to her work.

As Woods, the M.E. put a lot of care and passion into her job. All of that is very evident in how she does respect the dead. It might be something you don’t notice right away, but she does talk to all of those bodies.

And it’s not just those who have been victims of horrid crimes. No, it could also be against the ones who committed the crimes, as well.

Medical Examiner Does Her Job And Has Opposite Traits for Dead Criminals

What an interesting thing to see on CSI: Miami. Just noticing the way that Alexx interacts with criminals’ bodies is with that of an intense dislike. That chatter against the dead criminals is hardly like the kind-hearted talk she gives to those victims.

But Woods does her job and does it well. Still, it is clear with her actions where her heart is among those dead bodies.

Meanwhile, what is the most popular episode from Season 1? Fans have had their say on IMDb and their pick is one titled Slaughterhouse.

What is it about? Here is the synopsis: “Horatio and his team must uncover the evidence in the brutal murder of an entire family in their own home,” it says. “The only survivors are a blood-soaked toddler and the father who’s in surgery. The immediate assumption is that the mother is responsible – postpartum depression – but the evidence discloses a different outcome.”

What is the show rated on IMDb? That would be a 7.6/10 rating. It had one of the more gruesome scenes of death on the show in its history.