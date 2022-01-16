‘CSI: Miami’ Fans Decide Their Favorite Episode of Season 1

It was back in 2002 when CSI: Miami was announced. That first season of the show set the tone for the series, including one episode in particular.

Everyone knows the CSI routine. Dead body found, a quippy remark about the situation, and then the investigation begins. However, when it comes to the best episodes of the season, fans have made it clear on IMDB which reigns supreme.

When it comes to the best of the first season of CSI: Miami, Slaughterhouse takes that distinction. While it was one of the more gruesome crimes the team investigated, fans loved the episode. The synopsis set the show up to be an all-timer for sure.

“Horatio and his team must uncover the evidence in the brutal murder of an entire family in their own home,” the synopsis says. “The only survivors are a blood-soaked toddler, and the father who’s in surgery. The immediate assumption is that the mother is responsible – postpartum depression – but the evidence discloses a different outcome.”

The CSI: Miami episode has a 7.6/10 rating on IMDB. While it featured a gruesome crime, one that featured a one-and-a-half-year-old and a 6-week-old, it left a lasting impact on fans. Of course, the case isn’t what it appears to be. At first, it looks like a suicide-homicide, but then the team digs further.

It turns out that the father had gone off the deep end and committed the heinous crime. The father, Jason, was in the middle of the attack when his eldest son walked in on him. After an altercation there, Jason had killed almost his entire family. Horatio and Sevilla arrest Jason and the CSI: Miami team solves another case.

‘CSI: Miami’ Fans Say One Scene Tarnished Credibility

When CSI: Miami was on TV, it was one of the most popular shows in the world. There are few shows that have had the reach and the popularity of Miami. So, of course, fans are going to have some strong opinions about the series.

While the show was able to hold the attention of fans for a long time, there was one scene that made a lot of fans roll their eyes. It was Season 6, Episode 11. The episode featured quite a plot. Usually, Horatio and the crew were after criminals that felt real. As though they might be lurking in the streets in the real world.

“This episode revolves around a super-weapon, or ‘The Vaporizer.’ This weapon can literally turn a human body into nothing but red dust by firing hundreds of bullets in just one shot.”

Of course, as you could have guessed, someone is trying to sell the weapon. There is always someone trying to sell a weapon. So, the CSI: Miami team has to get to it. Make sure that the weapon doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. However, the idea of such a weapon is a bit farfetched. Fans just didn’t like this episode as much.

Less theoretical weapons, more interesting cases.