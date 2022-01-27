‘CSI: Miami’ Hid Secret Math Equations in the Show

When watching the classic CBS drama CSI: Miami, it’s known that a lot of data gets used for crime scenes. But math equations? Make it add up.

Apparently, the David Caruso-starring show hid math equations within the show itself. Let’s get some more information about this startling factoid in a story from Looper.

Seeing CSI: Miami and watching episodes start, what was one thing you always saw? A crime scene. Yes, then we got Horatio Caine, played by Caruso, stopping by to check it out. Maybe he was going to chat with his police officer friend Frank, played by Rex Linn.

‘CSI: Miami’ Had Equation Appear In Show Credits For Each Star

Still, we usually heard Caine say something smart, adjust his sunglasses, and then The Who would be cranked up 99,000 decibels or something like that. All over the world, people know CSI: Miami from that opening. Yet there’s also something else to notice.

Every member of that show’s cast has a name that starts with a unique equation in the credits. For instance, Caruso’s equation is “4y – 1 = 3b(Nh).” Some equations on CSI: Miami are similar to one another, no cast member’s equation is the same.

Fans have tried for a long, long time to solve these math problems. They are looking to see if there is a hidden meaning or message in there. Apparently, they have not been successful as of this time. Heck, they probably are still working on it, and CSI: Miami is part of the world of syndicated TV reruns.

Why would the successful spin-off of the OG show do this? We don’t know. But fans are still working with their No. 2 pencils and calculators to find a message in the math.

Future Movie A-List Star Actually Had Part In Episode From CBS Drama

This future Hollywood A-List star actually had a part on CSI: Miami way back before he reached superstardom. It would be just another role on the ladder toward success and prosperity.

At the time in 2006, CSI: Miami was the most popular drama in the world. That’s a heck of a turn there for a show that had the sweet South Florida sunshine as a backdrop.

So, did you catch the actor who played James Tiberius Kirk and was part of CSI: Miami?

Chris Pine, who would ultimately star in Star Trek movies, popped up on a Season 2 episode. It was called Extreme. CSI: Miami was trying to solve the murder of a young heiress. Cops found her body after it had been tossed over a railing.

Pine was the murderer. Yeah, he’s also the boyfriend of Wonder Woman. That’s a solid A-Lister these days for you.