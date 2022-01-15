CSI: Miami Star Now a Judge on HBO ‘Magic Mike’ Boot Camp

You remember CSI: Miami star Adam Rodriguez. He was Eric Delko, a member of the team and Horatio’ Caine’s brother-in-law.

CSI: Miami was Rodriguez’s first, full-time gig on network TV. And he sizzled in the show, as CSI: Miami became the most watched drama in the world.

And speaking of sizzle, Rodriguez is known for something more than investigating crime scenes near the Atlantic Ocean. Just as his CSI: Miami role was ending, Rodriguez became part of the cast of Magic Mike. Yes, the guy who could play an expert on fingerprints also could portray a sexy exotic dancer. He was Tito on both Magic Mike and the sequel, Magic Mike XXL.

And he’s still really associated with the Magic Mike brand. Rodriguez, who now is 46, is serving as a mentor and judge on the HBO Max reality show, Finding Magic Mike. The streaming service also is producing another sequel to Magic Mike called Magic Mike’s Last Dance. That movie will introduce another group of dancers.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

CSI: Miami Alum Helped with 10 Men Who Wanted to Dance in Vegas

As for the reality show, it’s a simple concept with a different sort of goal. The seven-episode series dropped last month. It features 10 guys, who aren’t professional dancers. And they’ve all got something else in common — they’ve lost their magic. The finalists compete for a $100,000 prize and the opportunity to appear in the Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas. And all seven of the episodes feature a performance at the end.

Rodriguez is there to share his wisdom, albeit from the point of view of an actor who played a stripper. But the father of three definitely hasn’t lost his magic. He’s also starring on NBC’s Ordinary Joe.

The former CSI: Miami star recently talked about the reality show contestants he helped to mentor.

“They really went for it because to get the benefit of the journey, they needed to expose themselves,” Rodriguez told Collider. They did so “”both literally and figuratively, in ways that I don’t think they had ever imagined when they signed on to do the show. (And) They really got so much out of it.

“You see some of those stories that were shared and there’s really personal stuff that’s not easy to share with the world, especially in front of a camera,” Rodriguez said. “I think these guys felt so supported by each other. There was such a brotherhood and there was a confidence and a security that was built, as a result of that. I really think it empowered them to go for it. … I think they all came out better for it.”

CSI: Miami fans, rest assured Rodriguez still knows how to do law enforcement roles. He was part of Criminal Minds as Luke Alvarez, a member of the FBI fugitive task force. His most recent movie was the CBS holiday movie, A Christmas Proposal.