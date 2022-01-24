‘CSI: Vegas’: Here’s the Top Rated Episode, According to IMDb

CSI: Vegas is officially done with season one and fans have had time to mull over their favorite episodes thus far. Here’s the top-rated episode according to IMDb.

Right now, the season 1 finale takes the cake. Finale episodes tend to have an extra bit of suspense to them, and it appears this one had enough of it to make it the fan-favorite. The episode, titled, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, answered some questions fans had all season but also left them with more. It holds a 7.8 out of 10 rating on the website.

Associates of Ansom Wix kidnap David Hodges, whose suspected of evidence tampering. Therefore, it’s up to Gil, Sara, and the rest of the team to bring him to safety. They rescue Hodges and reach the conclusion that it’s Wix whose responsible for everything. This has essentially ended the season 1 plotline, but there’s still plenty more in the works. CSI: Vegas has officially been renewed for season 2.

Season 2 of ‘CSI: Vegas’ Is Going to Look a Bit Different

Season 2 of CSI: Vegas is going to follow a different storyline as the team tracks down a serial killer. Additionally, Gil and Sara will not return to the team this time around. Gil and Sara, of course, were a critical part of the original CSI series. They were instrumental in helping the show make its return.

But it looks like their jobs are done, and actors William Peterson and Jorja Fox only had year-long contracts with CBS.

That doesn’t mean season 2 will be devoid of familiar faces. In fact, it looks like showrunner Jason Tracey is actively working on some exciting casting moves. In an interview with TV Insider, he explained that he’s searching for people who’ve been in the CSI franchise before.

“We got everybody that we wanted for the telling of this particular story — but I will say that my appetite is large, and the world of possibilities from the run of the franchise across four different iterations in the past…. I’d be like a kid in a candy store if I got a Season 2, to kind of ‘go shopping’ and hopefully tap in some familiar faces,” he said.

And while the show is going to move on to a different case, Tracey is excited to tackle these new stories.

“I will say that there’s a lot more story to tell with all these folks that we’re excited to dig into in Season 2,” he said.

Season 2 of CSI: Vegas does not currently have a release date. But many suspect it will return sometime in the fall for CBS’s 2022-2023 programming. In the meantime, you can always stream CSI: Vegas on Paramount +.