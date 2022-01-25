‘CSI: Vegas’: Here’s Why Jorja Fox Decided Not to Return

Jorja Fox wants to stay true to her “CSI” character, and that means not returning for season 2 of “CSI: Vegas.” She announced via Twitter today, Jan. 25, that she would not return to the series.

“Hey all you #CSI fans!” she began her tweet. “After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times.”

In a thread, she continued, “And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

In staying true to her character, Fox has to say goodbye to “CSI: Vegas.” William Petersen already made his decision not to return when the season ended, and it seems like Fox deliberated over this for a while. Sara and Grissom have gone through so much in their relationship, work-related and not, that to split them up wouldn’t be right. It doesn’t make sense that Sara would go back to the crime lab without Grissom; they’re a team, and they always have been.

Fox concluded, “Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!”

What Does ‘CSI: Vegas’ Have To Do To Keep Its Audience?

It’s sad to see Sara and Grissom go, as some fans were tuning in just for them. This is bad news for those fans, and possibly bad news for the show itself. “CSI: Vegas” has to work hard to hold onto those fans who were coming back for the original pair.

What has to happen now, is “CSI: Vegas” has to make sure it keeps up the thrills, mysteries, and edge-of-your-seat madness. It has to really commit to the science, because it won’t have Sara and Grissom to show off in the lab every time. We need to get to know Allie, Folsom, and Maxine now that our stars are gone.

The remaining characters are going to be crucial for “CSI: Vegas.” We want to know about their personal lives, their backgrounds, what got them into forensics. Personally, I’d like to see more of Chris Park. I think Chris is the key to keeping the audiences engaged, as far as characters go. He was a fan favorite in the brief moments that he showed up; he provided levity, and was a stark contrast to Allie and Folsom’s more bland demeanor.

It’s important that the show builds up its characters. Right now, they’re like cardboard; flat, uninteresting, nothing connecting us to them. We need them to be dynamic and real if we’re going to continue watching.