‘CSI: Vegas’: Jorja Fox Exiting Show Ahead of Season 2

Big news for “CSI: Vegas” fans. Jorja Fox, who plays Sara Sidle on the spin-off series, will not return for Season 2 this fall.

Fox has been with the franchise since the beginning, starring alongside William Petersen and other cast members since the original “CSI” aired in 2000. Both stars stuck with the series until it ended in 2015. Then, Fox and Petersen reprised their characters (and romance) for the new spin-off series set in Las Vegas.

Season 1 of the spin-off wrapped in December 2021, with a second season renewal happening a week after the finale aired. But for the renewal, Variety reported that Petersen would not be returning as Gil Grissom.

And now, Fox has spoken up about her own character’s “CSI: Vegas” return. Variety once again broke the news, sharing a tweet that Fox penned to explain her decision.

“Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times,” Fox tweeted in a thread Tuesday.

“And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together,” Fox continued.

The “CSI” star concluded, “Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!”

‘CSI: Vegas’ Fans React to Jorja Fox’s Departure From Show

After “CSI: Vegas” star Jorja Fox released the news on Twitter that she wouldn’t return for Season 2, several fans commented on her post with their thoughts on the decision. While many understood where she came from, others confirmed they wouldn’t be watching anymore.

“Meh. There is now officially no reason to watch this CSI reboot,” one fan said.

Several fans expressed that they were sad to see Fox and her character Sara Sidle go, but they ultimately respected her decision.

“As heartbroken as I am to not have you onscreen, my heart absolutely melts knowing that you love this love story with the same passion and dedication that I as a fan do. Thank you for the most beautiful twenty years of my life. I’ll continue to follow you in EVERYTHING you do,” another person commented on Fox’s post.

Someone else said, “Sara will always be my favorite CSI. And I want nothing more than for her to have her happy ending with Gil. As much as I wished to see her return again I respect your decision wholly because it comes out of so much love for your character. I wish you all the best.”