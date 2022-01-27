‘CSI: Vegas’: What Can Fans Expect After William Petersen, Jorja Fox Exit?

With the news that both Jorja Fox and William Petersen won’t be returning for “CSI: Vegas” season 2, fans are wondering what’s going to happen to the show? A lot of people tuned in to the new series because Sara and Grissom were back. Now that they’re gone, what’s there to watch?

Well, we still have Maxine, Folsom, and Allie in the crime lab solving cases. The season finale set up a new serial killer as well, one that’s going to prove to be a worthy adversary. He’s designed to be an absolute madman; the clip at the end of the finale showed a man in a completely white room decorated with strange, hand-drawn symbols. There were no clues as to who the man is. It was strictly an ominous set up for the next season. But it seems like the CSI team is going to have their hands full with this one.

What “CSI: Vegas” needs to do, with the loss of their big draw, is to buckle down on their remaining characters. The show has some good characters with a lot of potential. Maxine, Allie, Folsom, and especially Chris Park didn’t get a lot of time to shine because the focus was on Sara and Grissom. Now, they have the opportunity to delve deep into these characters and make them the real stars.

I think the big moneymaker for “CSI: Vegas” is in Jay Lee’s character Chris. He was the comic relief, and he played well off of Folsom and Allie’s flat personalities. Chris definitely needs more screen time in season 2. He has the potential to really round out the team.

Additionally, we need to know more about these characters; backstory, hobbies, general life-out-of-work stuff. “CSI” didn’t really focus on the after-work aspects of its characters in the original series. This is an opportunity to really give them to us, warts and all.

Why Jorja Fox Chose to Leave ‘CSI: Vegas’

Staying true to her long-time “CSI” character is important to Jorja Fox. That’s why she chose not to return for season 2 of “CSI: Vegas.” In a recent series of tweets, Fox announced that she would not be returning because she couldn’t split up Sara and Grissom again.

“Hey all you #CSI fans!” she began. “After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times.”

She continued the thread, writing, “And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

Fox concluded her announcement by writing, “Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!”