‘CSI: Vegas: What Jorja Fox and William Petersen’s Departures Mean for Season 2

A few months ago, we heard that William Petersen would not be returning to “CSI: Vegas.” Now, news broke today that Jorja Fox isn’t returning either. Those people who tuned in just for Sara and Grissom are out of luck, it seems.

So, what does this loss mean for “CSI: Vegas”? A drop in viewers, surely. But, when we think back to the outpouring of love for the season finale, maybe not as many people will leave the show behind as we think. The reactions on Twitter were nothing but positive; not a negative review in the bunch. So, can fans keep up that enthusiasm even with the original stars gone?

Admittedly, having Sara and Grissom leave together makes the most sense for their characters. They’ve already been through so much – dating, break-ups, marriage, divorce, marriage again, living on a boat, etc. – that it wouldn’t make sense for Sara to stay at the crime lab without Grissom. They got into this thing together, they’re going to leave it together.

Jorja Fox shared the sentiment in a series of tweets today announcing that she would not be moving forward with the series. “I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again,” she wrote. “So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

Now, with the original stars gone, “CSI: Vegas” is going to have to work extra hard to keep its audience. Sara and Grissom were the big draw when the series began. Without them, the storylines have to be tight, the characters interesting, and the mysteries riveting. We need to know more about Allie, Maxine, and Folsom if we’re going to stick around. Their storylines are what matter now.

‘CSI: Vegas:’ What’s the Top Rated Episode in the Series?

According to IMDb, the “CSI: Vegas” season one finale is the fan favorite. Fans rated their all-time favorite episodes from the series so far, and the finale comes in at a 7.8 out of 10.

No wonder, though, because that episode finally gave us that kiss between Sara and Grissom we were promised. Fans adored the intimate expression of love between husband and wife, all while holding hands on a roller coaster. Talk about romantic.

The episode was sweet at the end, but thrilling and nail-biting leading up to that moment. David Hodges is kidnapped, and the entire team comes together to help find him before it’s too late. They find him just in time, and bring Anson Wix in as the mastermind behind the crime lab sabotage.

This storyline is essentially over, but the very end of the finale teased something even more sinister; the possibility of a deranged serial killer. The imagery of an all white room, a man with black gloves, and weird symbols on the walls created a creepy atmosphere to end on. “CSI: Vegas” has been renewed for a second season, so we only have to wait and see how this unfolds.