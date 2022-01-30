‘CSI: Vegas’: Who Isn’t Returning for Season 2?

CSI: Vegas is coming back for a second season. But unfortunately, the cast will look a little different.

According to Precinct TV, three of the main actors have decided to retire their roles. Two are stars from the original series—CSI: Crime Scene Investigation—and one is from the remake.

The first actor to confirm their departure was Gil Grissom’s, William Petersen. He actually bowed out a few months ago. But Petersen isn’t leaving the show altogether. He’ll remain on-set as an executive producer.

The next actor to leave the series was Petersen’s on-screen wife, Jorja Fox. Fox plays Sara Siddle in the reboot just as she did in the original series. And she was on the fence about season 2 ever since Petersen announced his departure.

However, the actress made her final decision this week noting that Sidle couldn’t continue without Grissom.

“For me, CSI has always been a love story,” she wrote on Twitter. ” The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

Two days later, newcomer Mel Rodriguez followed suit when he announced the exit of his character, Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez.

Neither Rodriguez nor his agent said why he wouldn’t continue with the CSI franchise. However, a source claimed that the actor has left the door open for guest appearances, according to TVLine.

Hopefully, Mel Rodriguez will be the last to walk away from the show. And it looks like he may be. Because as of now, all the other actors have confirmed that they will return for season 2.

‘CSI: Vegas’ Showrunner Knows that Maxine Roby Is the ‘Right Person To Lead’ the Lab

Now that the two original stars are leaving CSI: Vegas, it’s up to the new cast members to carry the series forward. And showrunner Jason Tracey is certain that Maxine Roby’s Paula Newsome is up to the task.

Earlier this year, Newsome’s character showed that she’s on the right side of the law when she risked her career to help out on a corruption case. Getting involved got her suspended, but the story also developed a strong leader that fans have come to love.

And when the crime lab boss returned to her position, it was a memorable moment for Tracey.

“I think it’s a sweet moment when she comes back and asks for the undersheriff to get out of her chair,” he told TV Line. “That’s where we want to see her because Paula is fantastic. And Max just feels like the right person to lead a new chapter of the lab.”