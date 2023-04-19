Cult Classic Tim Allen Movie to Become Paramount Plus Series

Tim Allen must be getting a kick out of seeing his cult classic movies become TV series as it’s happening again. This time, it’s Galaxy Quest, Allen’s 1999 sci-fi comedy movie. The Hollywood Reporter stated on Tuesday that Paramount+ will be joining forces with Paramount Television Studios for this new show.

Details are few and far between right now. Sources did tell The Hollywood Reporter that the series is in “the early development stages” at this time. The movie’s producer, Mark Johnson through his Gran-Via Productions, will produce the series. A search for a writer for the series is currently taking place. Paramount+ and Paramount Television Studios representatives declined to comment.

Tim Allen’s ‘Galaxy Quest’ Adaptation Work Started Eight Years Ago

Meanwhile, Deadline also confirmed the news of the live-action series adaptation. The outlet reported that an adaptation has been in the works for a long time for Paramount TV Studios. Work on it began eight years ago. The original idea, according to Deadline, was “to do a continuation of the movie with the same cast, and Johnson initially was joined by the feature’s writer, Robert Gordon, and director Dean Parisot.” So, that sequel series landed at Amazon in 2015. That series’ plans never made it past the development stage. They were put on hold after the death of Alan Rickman in 2016. There have been other Galaxy Quest TV series creations. These include ones from Paul Scheer, Simon Pegg, and Succession writer Georgia Pritchett.

Galaxy Quest is a science-fiction-comedy movie directed by Parisot and written by Gordon and David Howard. It’s kind of a parody and partly an homage to sci-fi films and series. This includes Star Trek and its fans. The movie happens to center around the stars of a 1970s sci-fi show. They are barely making ends meet through reruns and sci-fi conventions. But they find themselves in a real space conflict after they are beamed aboard an alien spacecraft. Other cast members besides Allen and Rickman are Sigourney Weaver, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, and Daryl Mitchell.

‘The Santa Clause,’ Another Classic Allen Movie, Is Already A Series On Disney+

This is not the only Tim Allen movie receiving a TV treatment. Disney+ revived The Santa Clause franchise as a streaming series adaptation called The Santa Clauses. It’s based on the Christmas franchise, launched in 1994 and starring Allen as Santa Claus. The new series debuted in 2022. We find Scott Calvin, played by Allen, about to turn 65 and realize he cannot be Santa Claus forever. Recently, the series welcomed Modern Family cast member Eric Stonestreet to its cast. Stonestreet will play Magnus Antas, aka Mad Santa, He will battle Calvin for control of the North Pole.