‘Dallas’: Audrey Landers Recalls How She Landed Role of Afton Cooper

“Dallas” was one of the hit shows of its time. Now that so much time has passed since the show debuted, folks are wondering how it all came together. Specifically, the story behind Audrey Landers joining the program in the role that she did. In a new interview with Fox News, Audrey Landers recalled how she landed the role of Afton Cooper.

She told Fox News, “They were auditioning a lot of girls, and the role was originally set for two episodes. I was lucky enough to get an audition. I had asked friends to videotape some episodes for me on their home VCRs so I can catch up and get a tone of the acting.” The actress took it all very seriously.

Landers continued, “I found a costume – and I call it a costume because it was so different from my prior wholesome characters – but it was a very flirty costume. When I read for the role, I wore it. There were so many other hopeful actresses of course. Then you have to experience those nail-biting moments like waiting for a callback. I was so lucky that I got that call.”

She did her homework. She had to beat out a lot of other talented women for the role, but she did her homework and she went all-in on the character. Ultimately, it led to her getting the call.

Audrey Landers on ‘Dallas’

Landers added, “Immediately after I was cast, there was a writers strike, so filming was delayed. Again, I was so nervous because I didn’t know what was going to happen. But eventually, I ended up on the set. I don’t know if you remember, but my character was a singer on the show. Well, she was never written in as a singer. That came about during lunch hour one day. I was at the studio and it was empty. I found a little piano in the corner.”

It was a turbulent time for Landers and the show with that writers’ strike going on. Still, as you know, it all worked out and she made it onto the show. You also never know who might be listening, as she expanded her role because the right person heard her during lunch. The rest was history, as they say.

Why Her Character Could Sing

She was just minding her own business with a producer who overheard her playing the music on the piano. It worked out and the character was written so that she could sing and perform, too. She told the network that she was really nervous which led to her playing the music by herself. It was not for an audience, it was to keep her calm. The producer wanted to know why she was playing. She told him why and it led to the character having this added because she was good at it.