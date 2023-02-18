‘Dallas’s Charlene Tilton Reveals What Kept Her From Becoming a Stereotypical Child Star

Charlene Tilton became an overnight star at only 17 when she landed her role in Dallas, and while her jump to the spotlight could have turned her into a stereotypical out-of-control child star, her castmates and Christian faith kept her on the right path.

The now 65-year-old recently spoke to Fox News Digital about her experience playing Lucy Ewing on one of the most popular shows of the 80s and 90s that eventually turned into a reboot two decades later.

When Tilton started her 12-year stint with the original series, she had a few things stacked against her. As a child, she spent three years in foster care while her mother stayed in a mental health institution. Then she dabbled in guest roles on hit shows like Happy Days, which gave her a taste of the entitled and lavish life of stardom.

However, Charlene Tilton had the foresight to stay “planted” in a “really good church,” and her friends on set helped keep her away from self-destructive temptations.

“I also had great people around me,” she told the publication during an interview published on Feb. 17. “There were other people in the church that were successful in the entertainment industry, like Donna Summer. They were all wonderful examples. And my Dallas castmates, even though everybody had their own faith and different religion, they were all protective of me. I was just blessed. Especially in the ‘80s, there was a lot of trouble that you could get into if you wanted to… I was fortunate I didn’t spiral down.”

One ‘Dallas’ Castmate Became Charlene Tilton’s Lifelong Mentor

Out of all of her co-stars, Larry Hagman had the most significant effect on her. The actress shared that he learned about celebrity life the hard way. While working on I Dream of Jeannie, he suffered a nervous breakdown and had to pull himself back from the trenches.

Fortunately, Hagman turned his life around, and he honed his personal experiences to become “a shining example” to everyone on Dallas.

“He used to always say, ‘Don’t worry, be happy.’ And he lived by that,” she recalled. “He had an infectious laugh. He just got so much joy out of everybody. He was eccentric and joyful. I loved that he was never too big to talk to anybody, as big of a star as he was.”

Charlene Tilton remained close to Hagman until his death in 2012, and she’s still good friends with Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray.

“We were a family on-screen but off-screen as well,” she shared. “We spent a lot of time together off-screen. The whole experience of being with them and becoming a family was the best…I learned the importance of having a really stellar work ethic with those people, and it has served me well because every producer and director I have ever worked for, I worked for them again. I’m blessed. And that is because of those people [from ‘Dallas’] that kept me so grounded.”