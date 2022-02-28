‘Dallas’: Here’s Who Priscilla Presley Played on the Show

Priscilla Presley, former wife of Elvis, also famously starred on the hit television series Dallas for five seasons.

Presley portrayed Jenna Wade, a love interest of Patrick Duffy’s Bobby Ewing. Originally played by Morgan Fairchild, Jenna was Bobby’s childhood sweetheart. Their fathers did business together in the oil industry. Once upon a time, Jenna and Bobby were engaged, but she left him at the altar. Jenna’s time on the show featured many twists and turns from paternity scandals to broken engagements to affairs. Even so, Bobby always went running back to another love interest: Pamela Barnes.

When Presley elected to leave Dallas, Jenna married the Ewing’s ranch foreman Ray Krebbs, and the couple moved to Switzerland. While Ray appeared in the 2012 reboot, Jenna did not return to Dallas.

Another Dallas Starlet Discusses Being on the Show

Including Presley, Dallas starred a number of iconic actresses. From Victoria Principal to Linda Gray, these leading ladies often carried the show through their underhanded schemes. One such actress was Audrey Landers, who played Afton Cooper. Afton was known for pitting J.R. Ewing and rival oil tycoon Cliff Barnes against each other, whether in business or romantic pursuits.

For Landers, scoring the role of Afton on Dallas was huge. Interestingly, it was one of her nervous habits that became a staple of her character.

“At the time, I was working on some new music,” said Landers. “So I started singing and playing the piano. I was trying to calm my nerves, I was the newbie on the set of an established hit show. I was so nervous, and I just wanted to calm myself down. Well, as I was playing this music, the producer walked in carrying his lunch. He overheard me singing and playing the piano. He asked me what I was doing, and I explained like I’m telling you, how I was trying to stay calm and focused. And the next thing I knew, my character was written in for the rest of that season. And she was written in as an aspiring songwriter and singer.”

Landers then opened up about how much she enjoyed the series. The Dallas star said: “I was really fortunate because I was on that show for over a period of eight years. My character had such an incredible storyline, which allowed her to grow and evolve. So during those years, my character changed so much. She was a floozy at first, but she grew up and became a caring, responsible person. And we dealt with so many issues.”