‘Dallas’: How Larry Hagman Hilariously Pranked One Costar During Bed Scene

He may have portrayed one of the most notorious bad guys on television, however, Larry Hagman was far less greedy – and a whole lot funnier than his Dallas character. For fourteen seasons – from 1978 all the way up to 1991, Dallas ruled the airwaves as one of the most popular primetime soap operas. During that time, viewers got to know Hagman’s J.R. Ewing as a scheming oil magnate who will do anything to get what he wants. However, to his costars, Hagman was far more down to earth. In fact, he was known on the set as quite the jokester, even pranking one actress during a very series “bedroom” scene in the series.

Recently, Dallas actress Audrey Landers was asked about some of her favorite memories while playing Afton Van Buren Cooper in the popular series. And, the first moment that came to Landers’ mind was a hilarious prank by Hagman. One the actor pulled during the first scene Landers ever shot for the iconic primetime soap. It was a moment, the actress says, that certainly made her smile.

Landers Gets A Hilarious Welcome When She Joins the Cast of ‘Dallas’

“(It was) the first day, first scene ever of my life on that show,” Audrey Landers recalls of the moment in an interview with Fox News.

“I was in a bed scene with J.R,” Landers continues of a scene in which her character, Afton, was in bed with Larry Hagman’s Dallas character, J.R. Ewing.

“We were under the covers and there was a big bottle of champagne on ice in a bucket next to the bed,” the actress explains. “As you can imagine, I had a serious case of nerves.”

But, Landers would soon lose those nerves as she began shooting the scene with her costar and Dallas star.

“The scene begins and we’re rolling, action,” Audrey Landers explains of the moment.

“Larry grabs a handful of ice and slips it under the covers! I’m the new kid on the block so I’m a consummate professional, trying to keep a straight face,” Landers remembers.

“I tried to go on with the scene, but I’m like, “Oh my God, what is happening here?'” the actress continues with a laugh.

Lightening the Mood

According to Landers, Hagman saw the perfect moment to lighten the mood in the room. Even though they were filming a serious scene. And, Landers adds, this is what makes the moment with Hagman even more memorable. She was trying hard to stay “professional,” but Hagman was focused on lightening the mood.

“The whole cast and crew on set start to crack up because they were all in on the joke except me,” she remembers. “They were just waiting for me to break and I wouldn’t break. Well, let me tell you, it certainly helped!”