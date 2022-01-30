‘Dallas’ Star Audrey Landers Looks Back on Posing for Playboy With Her Sister

Dallas actress Audrey Landers reflected on her iconic 1983 Playboy cover shoot alongside her sister, Judy. In addition to appearing on the cover, the duo had a nine page spread. While speaking with Fox News, the actress addressed her experience with the infamous magazine, including whether she met Hugh Hefner.

“We did actually, but not during that shoot,” said Landers. “As for the shoot itself, I remember they approached us and asked us to do the cover and a nine-page pictorial. They were going to pay us, and they wanted nudity, which was pretty much the standard for the magazine. We were not up for that. Instead, we opted for no nudity, no money and photo approval. I think we ended up being in a really small and elite group of women who appeared in the magazine who didn’t go nude, like Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand and Bernadette Peters.”

Landers then explained how she and Judy felt doing a tasteful cover would affect their perception.

“We originally thought at the time that people would see us in a more mature role. You know, elevate us to the next level,” the Dallas star continued, with a laugh. “It did not. But I have no regrets. I love my cover and I have it framed in my room. It was a great experience and we did it on our terms. I’m grateful that we got to experience a piece of pop culture history.”

Landers Reflects on What Attracted Her to Dallas

In addition to Playboy, Landers is a part of another iconic piece of pop culture history: Dallas itself. For Landers, taking the opportunity to join the hit series was a no-brainer.

“Well, it was already a hit,” said Landers. “I think it had been on for a year, so the show was already deemed to be a hit, which was incredible. I had spent my whole life doing soap operas and for me, this was the pinnacle of soap operas. Originally, I was only asked to do two episodes, but they liked my character.”

Despite only initially being a recurring character, Landers was invited to join the main cast of Dallas.

“As the fates would have it, the producers loved my work, thank goodness, and wrote me in as a regular character,” the Dallas actress added. “It was really a great, great opportunity, and it was the perfect fit for me because I had the opportunity to sing. All the songs that Afton sang were songs I wrote. It gave me just a wonderful opportunity to work with great writing, great producers, other actors I loved working with, and then a chance to sing? There wasn’t much more I could’ve asked for at that time in the way of a role.”