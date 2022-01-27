‘Dallas’ Star Beth Toussaint Reflected on Experience on Show

If you’re a big Dallas expert, you immediately recognize Beth Toussaint.

She portrayed Tracey Lawton, daughter of Carter McKay, one of the Ewing family’s biggest enemies. Oil didn’t initially fuel this family feud. Rather, McKay bought Ray Krebb’s ranch. But by series end, McKay tried to drive J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) out of the oil business.

Now imagine the daughter of McKay (George Kennedy) cavorting with the family enemy. Yes, Toussaint’s Tracey played the love interest of J.R.’s brother, Bobby (Patrick Duffy). Toussaint’s character was a recurring one during the final two seasons of Dallas.

What’s This Former Dallas Star Doing These Days?

Toussaint keeps a very low profile these days. She quit acting to raise her daughter years ago. But she did share some memories of Dallas on her Instagram page. Like every other social media user, she likes throw back Thursdays. Two years ago, she wrote “Awwwww, youth, repost, TBT to the very beginning and simpler times.

“Young and healthy and getting paid to ride a horse at Southfork Ranch. Not a bad first series regular gig. And, believe me, I KNEW how fortunate I was! (especially as a brand new actor) Where do people find this stuff?!”

Then, she also shared a cast photo from Dallas. “Someone just sent me this and it is #tbt, so… Crazy thing is ~ of the twelve of us, five are no longer here,” she wrote. “How is this possible? Life is precious and moves too fast. I’m so grateful for the memories.”

Dallas was Toussaint’s first big acting gig. But if you ever watched 1980s-era MTV, you knew who she was. Fans might not have known her name, but they recognized her from somewhere. She appeared in the 1984 Bon Jovi video for “She Don’t Know Me.” Two years later, she was in Bob Seger’s “Like a Rock.” And in 1987, she was part of two music videos — SAGA’s “Only Time Will Tell” and Peter Cetera’s “Big Mistake.”

Let your hair blow free and check out Toussaint in this classic Seger tune.

As It Should Be: Toussaint Married Former Dynasty Star in 1996

Toussaint actually married prime-time soap royalty. And her union definitely could be considered a slap in the face of the Ewing’s. (We kid, we’re just liking the 1980s-inspired drama.) She married Jack Coleman in 1996. Coleman portrayed Steven Carrington, youngest son of Blake Carrington, on Dynasty. Steven was gay, but he also married Sammy Jo (Heather Locklear). Technically, Coleman introduced Locklear to the country. Plus, Dallas and Dynasty competed for prime-time soap supremacy.

Immediately after Dallas ended, Toussaint stayed busy in acting. She had guest-starring roles in some of the 1990s classics, including Star Trek: The Next Generation, 21 Jump Street, Matlock, Cheers and Melrose Place. Just before she gave acting up for parenthood, she starred in the short-lived series Savannah. And she also had a recurring role in the day-time soap, Young and the Restless.