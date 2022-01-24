‘Dallas’ Star Leigh Taylor-Young Announced First Role in 11 Years

A little more than a decade after her role in The Wayshower, Dallas actress Leigh Taylor-Young announced her new role as Gail St. John in the 2022 TV series American Gigolo.

According to IMDb, American Gigolo is the modern-day TV adaption of the 1980 film. The show was developed by David Hollander and directed by Paul Schrader. Jon Bernthal will star as Julian Kaye, who is the main protagonist of the 1980 film. Those involved in the show with Taylor-Young and Bernthal are Gretchen Mol, Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brochere, and Leland Orser. It will premiere on Showtime. The official series premiere date has not been officially confirmed.

Taylor-Young previously played Kimberly Cryder on Dallas from 1987 to 1989. She appeared in 20 episodes of the hit series. BestLife reports that Cryder was the wife of another oil executive. She had an affair with Larry Hagman’s J.R. Ewing. Dallas was her first role in a major primetime soap since Peyton Place.

Following Dallas, Taylor-Young appeared in the TV series Picket Fences as Rachel Harris. She was also Elaine Stevens on Sunset Beach. Other shows she was on were Beverly Hills, 90210, The Pretender, The Sentinel, Passions, and Life. In 2019, she was the narrator for Mariette in Ecstasy, a film set in a turn-of-the-century religious community about a nun who has recently taken her vows.

Leigh Taylor-Young Revealed Details About Her ‘Dallas’ Character

BestLife also reported that Leigh Taylor-Young once recalled what drew her to the role as Kimberly Cryder on Dallas. “I was rapidly immersed in shopping for Kimberly’s wardrobe,” Taylor-Young stated. “She was very rich, and it was the eighties. So coutierere clothing was the order of the day. What fun for me!”

Taylor-Young also recalled buying gorgeous clothes for the role. “The Dallas wardrobe designer, Nancy Renard, lent her extraordinary eye to the fine-tuning.”

While also discussing the Dallas role, Taylor-Young revealed that she and Hagman actually drank real champagne while filming their first restaurant scene together. However, due to her low alcohol tolerance, she managed to become a bit drunk on the set.

“There is, however, one wonderful scene we did where I once again drank champagne with Larry,” the Dallas castmate explained. “I was in a huge bubble bath, drinking and eating bon-bons. My hair was up in a very Rita Hayworth way. My nails were long and red. I was negotiating a business deal for millions of dollars. Manipulating J.R. with sense and sensuality. It remains one of my favorite and most outrageous scenes.”

Larry Hagman played J.R. Ewing for 14 seasons on Dallas. He also played on I Dream of Jeannie, The Good Life, and Here We Go Again. In June 2011, Hagman was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer. In July 2012, he was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome. Lyman died on November 23, 2012 at Medical City Dallas Hospital.