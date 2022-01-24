‘Dallas’ Star Leigh Taylor-Young Reflected on Importance of Spirituality

Dallas actress Leigh Taylor-Young dedicated much of her life to the pursuit of spiritual exploration and encouraging others to do the same. Since 2013, Taylor-Young has been married to John Morton, who runs the nonprofit John Morton Ministries. During their relationship, she became vice president of said nonprofit and travels with her husband to spread their message.

“In recent years, Leigh has traveled the world with her husband, John Morton, together presenting seminars, workshops and heartfelt service to assist others in awakening spiritually, and for creating a better world,” said her biography on the John Morton Ministries website. “Continuing to work closely inwardly with John-Roger, her Spiritual Teacher and the Founder of the Movement of Spiritual Inner Awareness, Leigh has a unique ability to help others see the goodness within themselves and touch into their own divine co-creatorship. She currently serves as the MSIA Ambassador, traveling the world with John Morton and serving as a messenger of John-Roger’s work and Soul Transcendence.”

Additionally, Taylor-Young lends her voice to a variety of causes. She served as Special Advisor in Arts & Media for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in the mid-1990s. The actress primarily advocates for creativity, spirituality, and environmental issues.



“From her great passion for acting as well as ever-expanding devotion to spiritual awareness, Leigh combines her life-long enthusiasm for creativity and self-expression through the many aspects of her loving ministry,” the biography continued. “In 2011, she received the award for Minister of the Year from the Movement of Spiritual Inner Awareness.”

Taylor-Young Talks Dallas

Taylor-Young also opened up about her tenure on Dallas. On the hit series, she played the mistress of J.R. Ewing, who was also the wife of another oil tycoon.

“I did 21 shows of Dallas as Kimberly Cryder,” the actress wrote. ” I was home only a week, then on a plane to Dallas, Texas. And I was rapidly immersed in shopping for Kimberly’s wardrobe. She was very rich, and it was the eighties, so courtierère clothing was the order of the day. What fun for me! We bought gorgeous clothes, and the Dallas wardrobe designer, Nancy Renard, lent her extraordinary eye to the fine tuning.”

In addition, Taylor-Young discussed her favorite scene to film. For the actress, working with Larry Hagman was a highlight of her time on Dallas, especially when they shared more and more wild scenes.

“There is…one wonderful scene we did where I once again drank champagne with Larry,” she added. “I was in a huge bubble bath, drinking and eating bon-bons. My hair was up in a very Rita Hayworth way, my nails were long and red and I was negotiating a business deal for millions of dollars, manipulating JR with sense and sensuality. It remains one of my favorite and most outrageous scenes.”