‘Dallas’ Star Patrick Duffy Opens Up About ‘COVID Romance’ With ‘Happy Days’ Icon Linda Purl

“Dallas” star Patrick Duffy and “Happy Days” icon Linda Purl connected in a unique way thanks to COVID and quarantine. The pandemic has changed so much about our world and experiences over the last couple of years. Online shopping has become even more wildly popular, food delivery services are booming, and remote jobs are becoming more and more common. For many of us, it’s also changed how we connect with others– and for Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl, that meant an unexpected remote romance.

Duffy, 72, and Purl, 66, who will star in a new production of “Catch Me If You Can” which begins a national tour next month, met over Zoom and fell in love. The pair gushed about the experience on Thursday’s episode of “This Morning.”

The two met in a group chat in 2020, which led to Facetiming. Then they moved on to several hours on Zoom with each other every night, before they decided to unite in person.

How A COVID Romance Came to Be

Duffy explains, “It’s a Covid romance. We didn’t sit in the same room for almost four months but we spoke to each other every day.” He continues, “We kept texting and texting became Facetime and for two and a half months plus we zoomed every night for two or three hours. We didn’t have that thing after the third dinner, do I kiss? Do I take her to my house?”

Linda Purl shared the moment that things really changed. “As we were about to do the end meeting, Patrick says ‘see you tomorrow, love you.’” Duffy added, “The next day we zoomed it was like…’hi’. I got into my car and drove 23 hours to her doorstep and we’ve never been apart.”

It sounds like the pair wasn’t looking for love, but it happened thanks to the circumstances the world was facing. Purl said of the romance, “I don’t think it would have happened otherwise because in our normal lives pre-pandemic we wouldn’t have had three hours to Zoom but we did.”

And what a wonderful thing that it did. Duffy added that Linda Purl was “the most beautiful thing in the world.” He added, “I wasn’t looking for (love) but it found me.”

Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy Are Happy As Ever

The pair began dating in July 2020 and have been inseparable ever since. Duffy previously discussed the relationship in a November 2020 interview. He explained that he had given up on the idea of love when he lost his wife, Carolyn Rosser, to cancer in 2017. The pair were married over 40 years and had two children together. Duffy said of the romance at the time, “I wasn’t looking for it. I didn’t feel I needed it … and then fate just went swoosh! and changed the perspective.”

Duffy also shared that when he drove to see Linda, he asked permission to kiss her– and they’ve been together since. “I never thought for a minute this would happen again,” he confessed. “I never thought I’d feel this way again. I’m in an incredibly happy relationship.”