‘Dallas’ Star Sheree J. Wilson Opened Up About Reuniting With ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Co-Star

“Dallas” star Sheree J. Wilson truly made a name for herself when she joined the show in it’s tenth season. Her character, April Stevens Ewing, was a mastermind of schemes. In true Soap Opera fashion, her incredibly dramatic demise also left an unforgettable impression on audiences. Following her success with “Dallas,” Wilson starred alongside some huge names in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” including Chuck Norris. In an interview with Get TV, the actress opened up about reuniting with one of her co-stars from the show for a special project.

Wilson worked with Clarence Gilyard on “Walker, Texas Ranger,” but their working relationship didn’t stop there. For the past few years, the pair have both been starring in a touring stage production of “Driving Miss Daisy.” And according to Wilson, it’s been a joy working with her former co-star again.

“We’re just having a ball,” she told Get TV. “And, you know, when you work with somebody for 9 years straight, 12 hours a day, you get to know each other’s idiosyncrasies, habits, what you like for breakfast, etc. It’s just like being with a family member.”

The two also got the treat of reuniting with a bunch of crew that worked on “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Sheree Wilson On Working With ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Co-Star

“We’ve sold out everywhere from Albuquerque to South Carolina. Texas – we just did five days in Dallas. Oh my gosh. We had such a great time because all the Walker, Texas Ranger crew – the hairdressers, drivers, grips, gaffers – everybody showed up. Chuck Norris’ son, Mike Norris, was in the front row waving at me.”

Wilson’s relationship with Gilyard is a strong one, and it’s clear the two work well together. The two have not only worked together as actors on several projects but their personal lives are intertwined as well. Wilson shared that the pair “have had such a great friendship.” At the time of the interview, the two were even neighbors and living at the beach together. “We’ve worked together. We’ve raised our children together. And we’re still working together.”

In addition to Gilyard, Wilson’s worked with some other pretty iconic stars. Prior to working with Chuck Norris on “Walker, Texas Ranger,” Wilson met the legend on the set of the 1994 film, “Hellbound.”’

How the Star Met Legend Chuck Norris

“This is the funniest story ever,” Wilson told Get TV of the first time she met Norris. “Talk about being physically fit. The movie was supposed to originally be shot in Chicago, and then they switched the venue to Israel. That was a huge shift. Well, we got over there and the script wasn’t quite ready.”

“So here’s Benny “The Jet” Uriquidez (kickboxing champion of the world), Carlos Machado from the Machado brothers (jujitsu champion of the world), and Chuck Norris and his black belt, and they say, ‘Well, come on, Sheree. You got a free day, let’s work out.’ I swear, the warm-up was 35-45 minutes. I thought we were done. They go, “Oh, that’s just the stretch.” I was like, “What?!” Then we went to the gym. Then we did the karate kicks,” she recalled with a laugh.

Sheree J. Wilson is definitely full of great stories from her time in Hollywood. On the small screen, she most recently starred in TV Movie “A Mermaid For Christmas” in 2019, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.