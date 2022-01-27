‘Dallas’ Stars Larry Hagman and Patrick Duffy Talked Reuniting After Decades

A decade ago, our favorite characters on Dallas relived all the show’s delicious soapiness. And fans got to catch up with J.R Ewing, his ex-wife Sue Ellen and his brother Bobby after all these years.

While the Dallas reboot featured the now grown Ewing off-spring, Larry Hagman, Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray were the drawing cards. The three still were best friends off screen and delighted in working together again.

Hagman and Duffy hyped the reboot to draw a new generation of Dallas fans, while hoping the base stuck with them as the series switched from CBS to TNT.

So what was it like to reunite the Dallas characters for that very first scene in the premiere episode called Changing of the Guard?

“Mine was easy, I was in a coma,” Hagman joked of his opening scene during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

Then Duffy recalled more specifics. “First scene we had after not working together for 21 years was the scene in the home where I come in and talk to (Hagman). It was, to me, really special. It was the first indication (that) the reason behind me wanting to do this show was true. And I get to work with my two best friends again, Larry and Linda.”

Then Hagman, briefly, went into JR mode, and quipped “Aww, I got a tear in my eye.”

Getty Images

Dallas fans devoured it all when the reboot premiered on June 13, 2012. We all got to catch up with the Ewings and most of their mortal enemies during a 10-episode summer cable series. Nearly seven million people watched the premiere. It wasn’t anything like the height of the series. For context, more than half the country’s TV sets were tuned to the “Who Shot JR” episode of Dallas. That translated to about 83 million. But we don’t see those kind of massive viewership numbers these days outside of the Super Bowl or a really special NFL playoff game.

JR wasn’t so much in a coma when the reboot premiered, but a deep depression. It made him catatonic. In June, 2012, Southfork was bustling as workers prepped for the marriage between Bobby’s son, Christopher, and Rebecca, who we later learned was the daughter of Cliff Barnes. Oh, the horror of it all. Bobby’s talk with JR didn’t snap him out of his depression. Rather, it was JR’s son John Ross. He told his dad that Bobby was selling the ranch. But there was oil on Southfork. And yes, the idea of oil and screwing over Bobby definitely got JR to wake up.

So why did the three actors decided to do the reboot? Let’s take it to Duffy. “Personally, I never thought Dallas would resurrect itself again because there were few people who knew how to do it … Then I read the script. (Hagman) took a little longer to convince.

Hagman said he made up his mind by making a call.

“They said Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray are going to do it, you want to do it?” Hagman recalled. “So I called Linda and she said do it.”

Dallas definitely had a different twist in the reboot, specifically with Sue Ellen. She’d turned her life around and had plans to run for governor.

The reboot lasted for two years. But Dallas couldn’t survive without JR. Hagman died just before Thanksgiving, 2012.