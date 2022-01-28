‘Dallas’ Stars Opened Up About Multi-Generational Rivalry on Show

When Dallas rebooted itself a decade ago, the series added a new generation of Ewing characters to love, hate, or both.

There was John Ross Ewing, son of JR and Sue Ellen, who could be just as manipulative as his father. But John Ross (Josh Henderson) was a wildcatter at heart, so that made him a lot like his granddad, Jock. And there was Christopher Ewing, the adopted son of Bobby and Pam with his roots all about Who Shot JR. Christopher (Jesse Metcalf) was as earnest as his dad as he sought to save the world with alternative energy (horrors, a Ewing not embracing oil.)

Patrick Duffy (Bobby) and Larry Hagman (JR) talked up the series to hype its June, 2012 premiere. And perhaps Duffy was a bit hyperbolic when he told the Hollywood Reporter that the new version of Dallas was “as good or better than the original show.”

Several Characters From Old Dallas Appeared in Reboot

The show’s writers created some new characters, while filling in the back story of some of the now adult children from the old series. Plus, some of the best-known characters made cameos on the TNT series. Hagman, Duffy and Linda Gray (Sue Ellen Ewing) were part of the show’s main cast. But other characters, like Cliff Barnes, Gary and Lucy Ewing, along with Ray Krebs, also stopped by. Victoria Principal, who played Pam, was about the only person from the original show who wasn’t part of the reboot.

Hagman explained the character of John Ross. “My son has been gone for about 10 years and I’ve been in a coma for 10 years, so he didn’t know what to expect and I didn’t know what to expect. So it’s a learning period between the two characters. It’s kind of interesting — I find it interesting, anyhow.

Then Duffy explained Christopher, who was the biological son of Kristen Shepard, Sue Ellen’s sister who tried to kill JR back in 1980. Christopher’s birth dad

“My son has been raised on the ranch with Bobby,” Duffy said. “Single father for a long time because the character of Pam went off. He’s been off for the last few years in Asia finding himself and developing a patent for some things and comes back to the pilot.

“He is a welcomed back son,” the Dallas star said. “It’s not like we were estranged in any way or anything like that. He’s the most well-adjusted of the offspring, even though he has his issues and his abandonment issues because he’s adopted.”

Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Of Course This Happened: Ewing Cousins Wanted Same Woman

Then Duffy described the whole concept of Dallas. “It’s a complex family drama. A dysfunctional family, that’s the simplest way of explaining all of Dallas. We’re a dysfunctional family forced to stay together. ” Hagman added “it’s a rich dysfunctional family, too.”

The next generation of Dallas had plenty of drama. Christopher found out his wife, Rebecca (Julie Gonzalo) was the daughter of Cliff Barnes. And there was a love triangle between Christopher and John Ross involving Elena Ramos (Jordana Brewster). Elena’s mother was the long-time cook for the Ewing family.

TNT canceled the Dallas reboot after three seasons. Hagman died in November, 2012. And it was difficult to continue the show without JR.