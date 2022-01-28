‘Dallas’ Stars Talked Unproduced Comedy Version of Show

“Dallas” is very much a dramatic soap opera. The 1978-1991 series focused on the Ewings, a family in the oil and cattle-ranching industry.

What some fans might not at all expect is the fact that several stars of the show were interested in creating a follow-up comedy version of “Dallas.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, Larry Hagman and Patrick Duffy spoke about what they think about “Dallas” spin-offs and related projects. Hagman immediately said he always expected some kind of follow-up to come out of “Dallas.”

He then asked if Duffy remembered trying to get a comedy made out of the show.

“Larry and I thought, wouldn’t it be kind of fun to do an airplane version of ‘Dallas’ with the whole original cast … Nobody wanted to screw with the iconic nature of the show, so we could never convince people to do it. I personally never really thought that ‘Dallas’ would resurrect itself again because I didn’t think anyone knew how to do it,” Patrick Duffy said during the interview.

Although the idea never happened, it makes a lot of fans interested as to what a comedic “Dallas” would look like. Especially now as sitcoms remain and continue to grow more popular, this concept could actually thrive.

At the time, however, many of the original “Dallas” stars were hesitant about doing any kind of continuation. It would risk tampering with its legacy. For Duffy, he said he had seen some bad scripts, including a movie version of the show. He eventually saw the TNT show script and thought it was incredible. That’s truly what convinced him that the show could live on.

As for Hagman, he never read any scripts. He was actually convinced to take part in the TNT series through a phone call with Linda Gray.

Thirty Years Since Finale of ‘Dallas’

Despite the finale of the show premiering about 30 years ago, “Dallas” continues to really resonate with fans everywhere. During the age of remakes, spin-offs, and prequels, nothing ever truly feels put to rest, either.

The show wrapped up its 14-season run in 1991. It then got revived for three seasons on TNT starting in 2012. The show was really a massive project and stars like Patrick Duffy still talk about the experience.

He said a lot of them didn’t know just how successful it would be.

“Other than my dearest friend Larry lying every time somebody asked him about it, none of us knew it was going to be a hit at the end of the miniseries. So we were all on the phone with agents, literally before we got on the airplane to come back. But I would say maybe a good six, eight episodes [after those initial five] where the ascent that we could see started giving us that goosebump anticipation that, ‘My God, we might get a year or two out of this.’ Then all the rules changed with the ‘Who Shot JR?’ episode,” Duffy said during an interview in April with TV Insider.