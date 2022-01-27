‘Dallas’: What Beth Toussaint Did After the Show

Wonder what Beth Toussaint has been up to since Dallas ended?

A recent report said she retired, but she will forever be grateful for her time on the hit series. On the show, Beth Toussaint played Tracey Lawton, who is the daughter of Carter McKay. Tracey also sparked a romance with Patrick Duffy’s character, Bobby Ewing.

According to Best Life, Beth Toussaint appeared on the show for a total of 17 episodes during the 12th and 13th seasons to be exact. She didn’t star on the show for long, but Dallas stayed on the air for 13 years. This gave the audience a look at so many new characters, you probably forgot about a few of them.

Following the show, Toussaint starred in several other well-known shows. To name a few, you can find her in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Matlock, and The Young and the Restless. Then, she decided to retire from the entertainment industry in the 2000s.

Now, let’s take a closer look at Toussaint’s life after the 13-year show, Dallas. Are you ready?

Beth Toussaint’s Life After Her Role on Dallas

Thankfully, Beth Toussaint didn’t give up her acting career as soon as she left the show. She may not have had a lot of experience before this role, but she did appear in several music videos. You can watch her appearance in Bon Jovi’s song, She Don’t Know Me.

If you’re a fan of Bon Jovi and Toussaint, check out the music video here:

Additionally, Toussaint joined the cast of 21 Jump Street, where she played Samantha Billings. This TV series lasted for four years from 1987-1991.

As stated above, she retired in the 2000s, but didn’t completely stop there. With that said, she starred in the 2005 Red Eye film with Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy. Then, she took on a recurring role on the famous soap opera, The Young and the Restless a year later. In this soap opera, she portrayed the same character, Hope Adams Wilson.

She reveals in her Instagram bio that she gave up acting for a kid. Nowadays, Toussaint doesn’t share a lot of her life with the public, but she shares some things on her Instagram. Let’s take a look below.

What the Former Actress is Up To Now

Beth Toussaint is married to Jack Coleman. They have one child together, daughter Tess Coleman.

At the beginning of the year, Beth shared a new year post on her Instagram. In the post, she hopes everyone has a brighter year than they had in 2021. Check out the post here.