‘Dallas’: Why Audrey Landers Felt She Was ‘Never Stagnant in Any One Role’

Dallas actress Audrey Landers opened up about how the producers of the show kept her role of Afton Cooper interesting. In a recent interview with Fox News, the star discussed whether or not she felt typecast.

“You know, I don’t think I was,” said Landers. “First of all, I was really fortunate because I was on that show for over a period of eight years. My character had such an incredible storyline, which allowed her to grow and evolve. So during those years, my character changed so much. She was a floozy at first, but she grew up and became a caring, responsible person. And we dealt with so many issues.”

Cooper was an interesting character in Dallas. She was the mistress of both J.R. Ewing and his rival, Cliff Barnes. As a result, she was often at the center of the shady dealings between the two. In fact, Cooper one-upped both men on several occasions.

“So I was very lucky because my character wasn’t one-dimensional,” she continued. “There were so many wonderful, different parts to her. And the crew was always so supportive. They even gave me time off for a couple of years to do A Chorus Line, which allowed me to play a totally different character. And I’ve always maintained my recording career. It’s been successful, it’s been exhausting, but it’s also been exhilarating. So in between filming, I would do concerts and appearances all over Europe. I never stood still. I was never stagnant in any one role or even one genre.”

Landers Talks Audtioning for Dallas

Interestingly, Landers’s recording career played a role in her joining Dallas. She scored an audition for what was supposed to be a two episode bit part, so to prepare for the role, Landers watched every episode she could get ahold of. Picking up on the suggestive tone of the show, she dressed the part.

“O found a costume – and I call it a costume because it was so different from my prior wholesome characters – but it was a very flirty costume,” Landers explained. “When I read for the role, I wore it. There were so many other hopeful actresses of course. Then you have to experience those nail-biting moments like waiting for a callback. I was so lucky that I got that call.”

After a writer’s strike, Landers finally made it on set. Because she was nervous, the actress decided to play the piano to calm her nerves.

“At the time, I was working on some new music,” said Landers. “So I started singing and playing the piano. I was trying to calm my nerves. I was the newbie on the set of an established hit show. I was so nervous. I just wanted to calm myself down. Well, as I was playing this music, the producer walked in carrying his lunch. He overheard me singing and playing the piano. He asked me what I was doing, and I explained like I’m telling you, how I was trying to stay calm and focused. And the next thing I knew, my character was written in for the rest of that season. And she was written in as an aspiring songwriter and singer.”