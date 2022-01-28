Damian Lewis Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Wife Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis returned to the stage for the first time since his wife, Helen McCrory, passed away.

The actress was best known for her work on Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter films. She passed away in April 2021 after a battle with cancer. Her husband confirmed that she died “peacefully at home.”

On Tuesday, January 25, he took part in the National Theatre’s “A Poet for Every Day of the Year” event which was dedicated in her memory. It took place at the Lyttelton Theatre in London, England with an audience of 900 people. He read a poem that he wrote dedicated to his late wife on stage.

“This evening is dedicated to her, and it’s perfect because Helen loved the National Theatre,” he told the crowd according to the U.K. Times. “One person whose thunder would absolutely not be stolen. You could try, but it wouldn’t work.”

The event will be available to stream through the National Theatre’s YouTube page on March 3 for World Book Day.

Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory met in 2003 where they both starred in the same theater’s production of “Five Gold Rings”. He later proposed and they tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed two children together, daughter Manon, 15, and son Gulliver, 14.

Damian Lewis on Helen McRory

Helen passed away on April 16 and she managed to keep her illness and battle private until her passing.

Actor David Harewood was a friend and previously worked with Damian Lewis on Homeland. He learned of her cancer battle only days prior to her death.

“Damian got in touch a couple of days before the news broke, he let us all know,” he told the Daily Mail. “It was all very, very upsetting. Nobody knew. None of us knew what she was battling. It was shocking and unbelievably sad. Damian did such a tremendous job in publicly handling all that.”

McCrory was able to confide in a few select friends like Carrie Cracknell about her cancer. However, she required them to not tell anyone about her private battle with the aggressive disease.

This was similar to the late Chadwick Boseman, who also did not let the public know about his cancer. Her goal was to not draw attention and for her battle to become a spectacle.

“Helen wanted to be very private about her illness. Very few people knew. We were sworn to secrecy,” Cracknell said. “She faced up to cancer with a level of bravery and humour that was extraordinary.”