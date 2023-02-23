‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Faces 19 Counts of Abuse in Four Nevada Jurisdictions

On Wednesday (February 22nd) Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse was charged with 19 counts of sexual assault in Nevada. The charges include trafficking, child abuse, kidnapping, lewdness, and drug trafficking.

According to Fox News, Nathan Chasing Horse is accused of trafficking Indigenous women and girls for decades. He’s now facing charges in Nevada and Canada, as well as Montana’s Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

Chasing Horse was notably arrested in Nevada on January 31st near his North Las Vegas home. He is facing charges in four jurisdictions. In court documents obtained by Fox News, it was revealed that authorities have uncorked a pattern of sexual abuse and alleged crimes that date back to the 2000s across multiple states. Among the states were Montana and South Dakota. He was also charged with a 2018 rape in British Columbia.

In a message to the Associated Press, Nathan Chasing Horse’s public defender, Kristy Holston, addressed the situation. She noted that she was looking forward to “revealing holes” in Nevada’s case during a preliminary hearing. However, that hearing was canceled ahead of the official indictment of her client.

“Since the public is so interested in this case and because only select details of the accusations have been released, we think it would be most appropriate for the State to present their evidence in a public hearing,” she stated. “Where the defense can reveal the weaknesses of the State’s case on the record in court.”

A Tribal Court Criminal Investigator Says Two Teenage Girls at the time Accused Nathan Chasing Horse of Sexual Assault

Meanwhile, Associated Press further reported that a tribal court criminal investigator, Ken Trottier, stated that two teenage girls at the time accused Nathan Chasing Horse of rape.

Although the investigation was closed, it has now been reopened again after the Dances with Wolves actor was arrested in Nevada. The latest form of evidence allowed Fort Peck to pursue a case again Chasing Horse.

However, Trottier said that it is unlikely that Chasing Horse will ever appear in tribal court. He noted that tribal leaders banished him from Fort Peck nearly a decade ago due to allegations of human trafficking. “We don’t ever expect him to return here,” Trottier told the media outlet. “If he ever steps foot on our reservation, he will be hunted.”

Trottier also stated that he hopes federal prosecutors in Montana will finally step him and allow for stiffer penalties if Nathan Chasing Horse is charged and convicted of any crimes on the reservation. “I will probably never have the satisfaction of being able to put handcuffs on him,” Trottier added. “But at least we’re able to help the Las Vegas case and other investigations.”