‘Dances with Wolves’ Star Nathan Chasing Horse’s Sex Abuse Charges Upheld

On Friday, a judge affirmed an indictment that includes eighteen charges against Dances with Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse. On Friday afternoon, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny passed down her ruling that state prosecutors had supplied enough evidence for a grand juror to determine the sexual assaults that occurred. Nonetheless, she noted there was no testimony connecting Nathan Chasing Horse with the psilocybin mushrooms discovered when his property was searched. Consequently, Kierny dismissed the charge of drug trafficking, Fox News reports.

On March 3rd, Chasing Horse entered a plea of “not guilty” to the accusations levied against him. These charges included: sexual assault on a minor, kidnapping, child abuse, and lewdness. With his bail set at $300 000 since January 31st when he was apprehended in Las Vegas – Chasing Horse has been detained ever since.

Chasing Horse has been criminally charged with misrepresenting himself as a medicine man. He allegedly did this to manipulate young women and illegally marry minors. According to the state court indictment, these offenses allegedly occurred between 2000-2002 in Nevada, Montana, and South Dakota.

Prosecutors claim that Chasing Horse had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl. They also claim he falsely told her it was what the spirits of her ancestors wanted. Reportedly, the actor used this ruse to take advantage of an innocent teenager.

Court proceedings for Nathan Chasing Horse will begin in May

“Her mom is ill,” Clark County prosecutor Stacy Kollins told the court Wednesday. “She’s told that her virginity is the only pure part of her left. She has to sacrifice this to maintain her mom’s health.”

However, Chasing Horse argued that the allegations brought against him should be dropped because his sexual activities had been consensual. On May 1, the court proceedings for Chasing Horse will commence. His legal representatives have made a separate plea to try each of his accusers separately due to their unconnected accusations. The motion submitted by Chasing Horse and his lawyers highlighted this point as they argued that these cases are unrelated.

Hailing from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, Chasing Horse has earned renown for his portrayal of Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s movie released back in 1990. The reservation is home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes that make up the Lakota nation.

Kevin Costner’s award-winning debut feature film, Dances with Wolves, is an epic Western adaptation of the 1988 novel by Michael Blake. The story follows Union Army Lieutenant John J. Dunbar as he travels to the untamed American frontier and encounters a group of Lakota people. With stunning cinematography and stirring performances from its cast, it has become one of the most iconic films ever released in Hollywood history.