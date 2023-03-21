Danica McKellar Says She’s ‘Fortunate’ Her Parents Never ‘Overemphasized the Importance of Hollywood’

After nearly 40 years of acting, Danica McKellar opens up about she kept herself grounded while being a child actress.

Prior to her appearance at ‘90s Con last weekend, McKellar spoke to Fox News Digital about growing up as a star on The Wonder Years and how her parents helped her from being involved in mischief at a young age.

“I’m very fortunate to have two parents who never overemphasized the importance of Hollywood or my acting career,” Danica McKellar stated. “It was just a fun, cool thing that I did. But family, health, education all came first. Always. Never a question about that.”

The Wonder Years originally aired from 1988 to 1993. Danica McKellar starred in the series with Fred Savage, Josh Saviano, and Dan Lauria. The series followed Savage’s character as he recalled growing up in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. The show came back in 2021 starring Elisha William, Dulé Hill, and Saigon Sengbloh.

Danica McKellar Recalls Ditching the 40th Annual Emmys to Go on a River Trip With Her Family

Although The Wonder Years ended up winning an Emmy Award at the 40th Primetime Emmy Awards in 1988, McKellar admitted that she ended up skipping the big event to be with her family.

“I remember the first year The Wonder Years was nominated for best comedy series, and the only year that we won,” Danica McKellar recalled. “We had a trip scheduled with my dad and my sister and me. The three of us were going to go on this river rafting trip on the Rogue River in Oregon, and we did. It conflicted with the Emmys, so we didn’t go to the Emmys, we went on the trip.”

McKellar noted that her father’s schedule at the time was pretty tough and she decided that family time was more important than the award show. She did, however, watch the show from their motel room in Oregon before they went on their river trip. “The TV had to have been from the ‘70s and my dad has always been frugal,” she continued. “So, we were staying in this tiny little place, watching The Wonder Years win the Emmy for best comedy series.”

The actress then said her family celebrated the show’s exciting milestone and then went on to the trip of their lives. She said the story is an example of her parents’ values and priorities as well as how they shaped her and her sister’s upbringing.

“I had a lot of core memories from that trip,” McKellar went on to add. “And just the fact that my parents made that decision, and it was a clear choice. That type of thing, that’s just indicative and representative of how they treated me and my sister growing up.”