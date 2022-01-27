Daniel Craig Gives Update on Crime Mystery ‘Knives Out 2’

The first installation of “Knives Out” had just about anything you could wish for in a film — murder, mystery, Daniel Craig, and Chris Evans in an iconic trending white sweater.

Now, fans of that first film are gearing up for the second movie. Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc in the movie co-written and directed by Rian Johnson. Fans got a bit of an update regarding “Knives Out 2” from Craig. Sadly, we still don’t know when the sequel will be coming out at this point in time.

There is also no official name for the film. It’s more than likely the movie isn’t going to actually be called “Knives Out 2,” but it sure is a good placeholder as of now. Craig did share a few details on where the project is at right now.

“We did the second one this summer, in Greece, and then we filmed studio work in Serbia. It’s in the can. Rian [Johnson] is editing now, and it’ll be out, I think, in the fall of this year,” Craig said, according to Variety.

The movie will apparently have a limited theatrical release and will also hit Netflix at some point near the end of 2022. Likely October or November.

If it’s going to be anything like the first movie, there should be a lot to look forward to. At this point, much of the movie is a mystery, except for the fact that Detective Blanc will be back on the scene of some kind of crime. The movie grossed a total of $310 million, which is in large part thanks to the killer (no pun intended) ensemble cast. Now, Johnson is looking to make Daniel Craig’s character into an anthology series. Each movie will focus on a new murder, which means, sadly, Chris Evans likely won’t be in this movie.

The original movie featured Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, and Katherine Langford. There are several new cast members that have been announced, including Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline. These are just a few, though, and we don’t know what characters they will be playing.

The movie certainly knows how to recruit a legendary cast. We also know that Daniel Craig is beyond excited to appear in the sequel. He told Entertainment Weekly in January 2020 that a sequel would be a literal dream come true. He nearly missed out on the first movie due to his busy James Bond schedule. It’s hard being as iconic and wanted as Daniel Craig, after all.

“I’d be over the moon [to do a sequel]. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I? I had a ton of fun doing it. You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out. It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?” Craig said.

We’re over the moon about it, too.