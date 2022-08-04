Danny Devito & Arnold Schwarzenegger Set For ‘Twins’ Reunion in Upcoming Project

A new series at FXX will bring a Twins reunion from Danny Devito and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The animated series will debut on August 25 at 10 p.m. ET. Devito spoke about the reunion at a recent panel.

“Yes, I did. I got to be there when he recorded,” Devito said. Devito serves as the executive producer of the series and portrays the devil. “He’s wonderful in Little Demon; he’s very strong. We’re good buddies, we’re very, very close. We’re thrilled he will be part of our show. Sometimes you gotta lean on your friends to be in your show.”

Little Demon boasts a star-studded cast of voices. And as he suggested, Devito leaned on a lot of friends. It features voices from Mel Brooks, Rhea Perlman, Will Jackson Harper, Patrick Wilson and Dave Bautista among others. It also features the voice of Aubrey Plaza.

Plaza’s character is a mother that was impregnated by Devito’s character (the Devil) 13 years ago. She and her Antichrist daughter attempt to live a normal life in Delaware, but there are forces working against them. The Devil is chief among them, as he wants his daughter’s soul.

“It’s a great opportunity to play a demonic character,” Devito said. “I never get to do that. I think you’re going to find that in the show, Satan is really a good guy. The guy was deprived of his spawn – who is a girl – but of course, I thought it was gonna be a boy. But the future is female.”

The first night will include two episodes of the series that air back-to-back. There’s no word on what character Schwarzenegger will portray.

Is a ‘Twins’ Sequel Happening?

Little Demon isn’t the only Twins reunion on deck. IMDb lists a film titled Triplets in pre-production. The listing doesn’t offer much. But it does have four stars attached to the project. In addition to Devito and Schwarzenegger, the site says that Saturday Night Live alums Eddie Murphy and Tracy Morgan are onboard. It describes the project as, “Julius and Vincent Benedict discover they have a third sibling.”

Deadline offers a little more. The site says that Ivan Reitman is set to direct and that Morgan will portray the “long-lost third brother.” The report says that the film began shooting in January of this year, but IMDb has it listed in “pre-production.” So perhaps there are delays. Or perhaps IMDb hasn’t updated their site. Reitman acknowledged the project, so it definitely seems to be real.

Reitman says that the success of Coming 2 America took over Murphy’s schedule. And it was originally an idea hatched by Murphy and Schwarzenegger. Maybe finding time to get everyone together is difficult. In the meantime, we’ll get a taste from Little Demon.