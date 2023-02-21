Danny DeVito Reveals Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Home Is Practically a Barnyard

Danny DeVito keeps up with his old buddy Arnold Schwarzenegger a lot and says there are some interests that still are prevalent. DeVito, in an interview with The Sunday Times, said that he keeps on spending time with Schwarzenegger. DeVito is 78 while Schwarzenegger is now 75.

“We tend to see each other at his house rather than go out,” DeVito said. “He’s doing a series in Canada, but now that we old guys have [iPhones], we can randomly FaceTime each other, which is kind of a trip.”

Danny DeVito Says Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Animals Run ‘All Over The Place’

But there’s a lot going on at Schwarzenegger’s place. DeVito says that his Twins costar is also a huge animal lover. Arnold’s pets have the run of the property. “The animals just roam around all over the place — they’re coming to getcha! Ha ha,” DeVito said jokingly.

Indeed, the actor/politician has featured his pet donkeys given free rein in the house on his social media. He has a miniature pony in his backyard that his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt says is kept expressly to amuse his granddaughters, Eloise Christina, 8 months, and Lyla Maria, 2½.

What other hobbies or characteristics have Schwarzenegger kept as part of his life? “He still smokes his stogies,” DeVito said about Arnold, PEOPLE reports.

The pair, who also worked together on The Last Action Hero in 1993, and Junior in 1994, most recently collaborated when Schwarzenegger made a cameo on DeVito’s current Disney+ animated series Little Demon.

So, does DeVito see himself working with Schwarzenegger again in the near future? “Trying to!” DeVito assures their fans. “We love working together, and we still got a lot of gumption in us.”

One Time, DeVito Pranked Schwarzenegger With Marijuana-Laced Food

Both of these guys are such good friends that they are known to prank one another when on the set of a movie. At least that happened one time when Schwarzenegger was working with DeVito on the movie Junior. DeVito invited Schwarzenegger to his trailer for food and cigars. But DeVito put marijuana in Schwarzenegger’s food. When the time to start filming again came around, Schwarzenegger was “stoned out of my mind,” leading to a lot of laughs. Schwarzenegger talked about the situation during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Meanwhile, back in 2021, DeVito happened to let the cat out of the bag when it came to a sequel for Twins. He talked about Triplets, which would team him again with Schwarzenegger along with comedian Tracy Morgan. Twins looked at the differences between the two actors. Besides their size and demeanor, it made it difficult to see them as twins.