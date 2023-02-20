David Hasselhoff Was Against Pamela Anderson Joining ‘Baywatch’ Cast, Casting Director Says

Although he and Pamela Anderson were among the most beloved cast members of Baywatch, David Hasselhoff was allegedly hesitant at first with the former Home Improvement star joining the show.

Casting director, Joel Thurm reveals in his new tell-all book Sex, Drugs, & Pilot Season that David Hasselhoff, who he cased in Knight Rider and The Young and the Restless, had some criticism about Pamela Anderson. “I’m sure [Pamela] is a lovely woman in person from what I can see and certainly from what I’ve learned from her new Netflix documentary,” Thurm told Fox News Digital. “But it’s no surprise the rating went up when she joined [Baywatch]. And if the ratings are going up, it’s going to benefit [Hasselhoff].”

However, Hasselhoff was initially opposed to hiring Anderson, insisting that it was a “family” show. Prior to joining the hit series, Anderson was a Playboy Playmate. Despite, Hasselhoff not being a fan of hers early on, Anderson landed the Baywatch role as C.J. Parker in 1992.

“He did agree to meet her and was overwhelmed by her charisma,” Thurm explained. “Later on, when a sex tape of her with her husband Tommy Lee found its way onto the internet, many stations and distributors wanted her fired.”

Despite the critics attacking her for the sex tape the ratings on the show increased significantly. Some of the ratings were even in the double digits. “Those who called for her removal did an abrupt never mind,” Thurn continued. “Baywatch lasted in syndication for 10 years. It was a huge hit in more than 140 countries, with an estimated viewing audience of 1.1 billion viewers weekly, and is the longest-running show never to receive a single Emmy nomination.”

David Hasselhoff Competed Against Laurence Olivier For ‘Knight Rider’ Role

Along with discussing Pamela Anderson’s impact on Baywatch, Thurn also shared details about David Hasselhoff going up against Laurence Olivier to be Michael Knight in Knight Rider.

“The producers were so out of touch with reality,” Thurm explained about the casting. “They had no idea of the quality of their project or lack thereof.”

Thurm also said that fellow casting director at NBC Peter Golden made his list. But the producers pressured him to add Olivier. “Believe me, that was not the casting director’s idea nor did he want to do it. But the producers were very misguided, shall we say.”

Other stars who were considered for the Knight Rider role included Jon Voight, Kris Kristofferson, Harrison Ford, and Peter O’Toole. However, Thurm stated that every actor on the list declined nicely or with a “are you f—ing kidding” reaction. Hasselhoff ended up taking the role and also becoming an executive producer. The original series ran from September 1982 to April 1986.