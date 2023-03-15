‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed Through Its 60th Season

Longtime soap opera fans of Days of Our Lives got some good news on Wednesday as the show has been renewed. It will have two more seasons on Peacock, leading up to its 60th season on television. Days of Our Lives moved to Peacock in September. It previously aired on NBC since 1965. Days happened to be NBC’s longest-running drama series before switching to Peacock in 2022.



Now, this two-year deal for Seasons 59 and 60 is a swifter, calmer renewal process for Days of Our Lives than has been in recent years. A deal between NBC and Sony Pictures Television (which distributes the soap) seemed to always get to the wire. Soap opera ratings have been declining. That has been an issue at the broadcast networks. Two soaps on CBS and one on ABC are left.

Back in 2021, production went through a pause on Days as NBC and Sony negotiated for a renewal. It resulted in a two-year pickup that kept the show running through 2023.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Move To Peacock Generates Enthusiasm For Show At NBCU

The Peacock move seems to have generated renewed enthusiasm for the show at NBCU. Peacock reports that the sudser has “consistently been a top 10 title” on the streamer. This marks the first time that Days of Our Lives has been renewed since moving to Peacock. The past Season 58 was actually part of the show’s previous NBC pact, Variety reports.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is executive producer and Albert Alarr is co-executive producer, while Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

Soap Opera Has Netted 61 Emmy Awards Throughout Its Run on TV

Days won a Daytime Emmy award for outstanding writing for a daytime drama. The show has landed 61 Emmys over its run and 392 nominations. It’s also a multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, and Prism Awards winner.

Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, Days of Our Lives centers on the core families of the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises. Core stars include Lamon Archey, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf, Marci Miller, Stephen Nichols, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Josh Taylor, Robert Scott Wilson, and Arianne Zucker.

Peacock previously aired the spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem for two seasons, as well as the spinoff film Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas in 2021.