‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Josh Harris Hilariously Needs a Hair Cut

Deadliest Catch star Josh Harris isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself, especially when he’s overdue for a visit to the barbershop. Earlier today, the co-captain of the F/V Cornelia Marie posted a comical photo of himself on Instagram, and, well, he seems to have transformed from Josh Harris to Josh Hair-Is-Too-Long. Although, he definitely gains a few inches in height with his latest ‘do.

Perhaps Harris is abiding by social distancing or quarantine restrictions. Or maybe getting a haircut fell to the bottom of his to-do list. Either way, he seemed to be very aware of his unkempt head. On Instagram, Harris captioned the photo with a simple yet honest hashtag, “#haircutneedeed”.

Typically, the Deadliest Catch star has always opted to keep his hair a bit more cropped in spiky strands. This is unlike like fellow Dutch Harbor captains, Bill Wichrowski and Sig Hansen, who prefer a more lax, surfer-dude look with long, shaggy locks. Others, like Keith Colburn, are not so fortunate in the salon department and prefer to keep a hat on their bare heads. Despite Harris’ current messy ‘do, he might just win “Best Hair” among the Deadliest Catch cast.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Stars Try A New Hair Style in Another Hysterical Photo

Harris isn’t the only one with a signature hairstyle that’s gained some attention. Good friend and fellow Deadliest Catch star Johnathan Hillstrand first appeared on the show with long, blond locks that have become a staple of his appearance. Hillstrand and Harris have a particularly close relationship as Hillstrand was a close friend of Harris’ father before he passed. Now, it seems the friendship has continued on with Josh, and whenever the two are together, they always end up doubled over in laughter.

Last year, around Halloween, was no different. While hanging out with the captain of the Time Bandit, Harris and deckhand Wyatt Harshfield decided to put on a few wigs and see what it was like to be a Hillstrand for a day. The famed blond himself even put on a curly wig for the photo.

“#hillstranded #don’task,” Harris captioned the photo.

Of course, fans can never get enough of the hilarious yet genuine friendship that the Deadliest Catch captains have, so when Harris dropped the photo on Instagram, they flocked to the comments with plenty of jokes.

“With Hillstrand driving, you don’t ask questions……you just get in!!” one fan wrote.

Another suggested, “When the shows come back you should all wear those wigs.”

Several asked if blonds really do have more fun, and from the Deadliest Catch stars’ smiles, it seems the saying holds true.