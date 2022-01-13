‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Josh Harris Poses With His ‘New Friends’

It’s not always the case, but it appears that “Deadliest Catch’s” Josh Harris is smooth sailing for now. In a new picture he featured on his Instagram, the fishing captain shared a moment he’s hanging with some “new friends.'”The television star appeared to be throwing one back as he relaxes with his buddies.

Many fans speculated that Harris may have been traveling and stopped to grab a drink, meeting a new buddy along the way. He’s joined in the photo by fellow “Deadliest Catch” star Casey McManus.

Harris is all smiles as the group leans in and gives an emphatic thumbs up in the photo. Wherever he is in the world, we’re hoping he’s having a great time!

And while fans are awaiting a new season of “Deadliest Catch,” there’s plenty of episodes to stream on Discovery.

“Deadliest Catch” Star on Who He Respects Most

Further, Josh Harris is a seasoned crabber at this point. He co-captains the Cornelia Marie along with Casey McManus. But if there’s one person that Harris looks up to – it’s Sig Hansen.

Hansen has been in the business for decades. And following Harris’ father’s death, Hansen took the young captain under his wing. Harris only has praises about his fellow “Deadliest Catch” star. When asked about which castmates Harris respects the most he had this to say:

“Obviously, the boat is not there anymore. It was the F/V Time Bandit,” said Harris. “Just, they were my family—in a sense—that took me in. I love those guys.”

He goes on to add that:

“I have a lot of respect for Sig Hansen. He also helped us out and when my dad passed away by taking in my brother Jake, trying to get him to pull his head out of his keister,” said Harris. “Which is a tough job sometimes, but he took that responsibility. That was really nice.”

Captain Sig Hansen Breaks Down Why Show is Deadly

Throughout each rigorous season, members of the “Deadliest Catch” team must face harsh weather and rough seas in order to bring in hundreds of pounds of king crab. Additionally, the crews are tasked with pushing their ships through snow and ice on the Bering Sea.

Captain Sig Hansen explained why the show really is deadly because of these things and more.

“Up until two years ago we had a competitive quota [all boats competing for a set quota of crabs – once caught the fishery is closed for the season] forcing us to fish in nearly all conditions or miss out. The season might only last 70 or 80 hours. Then we went to the Individual Fishing Quota [IFQ], very similar to the ITQ system you have here in New Zealand,” the “Deadliest Catch” star explains.

He further explains, “It was supposed to make things safer for us, and it has in that we know we can stop now if the weather is extreme, but at the same time we are still racing to get the crabs back to the processor. The processors and the market have so much control over the industry that the small windows of time are still there. We were supposed to have a larger window of time to deliver at more leisure, but that hasn’t happened.”